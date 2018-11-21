Hunton Andrews Kurth Advises ProPetro Holding Corp. in $400 Million Acquisition of Pressure Pumping Assets from Pioneer Natural Resources Company

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is representing ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) in connection with its acquisition of the pressure pumping assets of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”). The $400 million transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018. As part of the agreement, ProPetro will also become a strategic long-term service provider to Pioneer.

Based in Midland, Texas, ProPetro is an oilfield services company that provides pressure pumping and other services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

The Hunton Andrews Kurth team includes Henry Havre, Tom Ford, Matt Grunert, Parker Lee, Lisa Shelton, Amanda Wait, Jerry Chandapillai, Garrett Hughey, Oliver Fankhauser, Marshall Heins, Adam Mechanic, Andrew Eklund, Marshall Horton, Ming Lei and James Willson.