Hunton Andrews Kurth Advises Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in $1 Billion Initial Equity Commitment to Discovery Midstream Holdings II LLC

Hunton Andrews Kurth recently advised Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (Stonepeak), an infrastructure-focused private equity firm, in its $1 billion initial equity commitment to Discovery Midstream Holdings II LLC (Discovery). Discovery, a joint venture with the management team of Discovery Midstream Partners, is a Dallas-based producer-focused midstream company with a proficiency in developing grassroots projects, asset optimization, operating midstream assets, and providing related services in the major producing basins in the United States.

The Hunton Andrews Kurth team included Mike O’Leary, Taylor E. Landry and Erin Juvenal on corporate matters; Tony Eppert and Emily Cabrera on Compensation and Benefits matters; and Tom Ford and Adam Mechanic on Tax matters.