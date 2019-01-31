Hunton Andrews Kurth in Top 10 of Thomson Reuters’ 2018 U.S. M&A League Tables

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that its mergers and acquisitions practice placed in the top 10 of Thomson Reuters’ 2018 U.S. legal advisor league tables, and in the top 15 of worldwide rankings.

“The firm’s M&A practice had a great year driven by active deal-making across a variety of industries and deal sizes,” said Steven M. Haas, who co-heads the firm’s M&A practice group with J. Steven Patterson. “These rankings are evidence of the strong M&A team that the combination of Hunton & Williams and Andrews Kurth Kenyon has created.”

Patterson added: “We experienced heavy deal flow from private equity and our strategic clients in 2018, particularly in the middle market and in energy markets, and we’re confident that our innovative transactional practice and market knowledge will continue to benefit our clients and the firm in the upcoming year.”

Thomson Reuters ranked Hunton Andrews Kurth among 2018’s top 10 U.S. law firms in two M&A categories and among the top 15 law firms worldwide in three categories:

#7 U.S. Target Announced

#7 U.S. Target Mid-Market

#12 Worldwide Mid-Market

#14 Worldwide Completed

#14 Worldwide Announced

The firm advised clients in a range of transactions in 2018, including strategic corporate M&A, venture capital investments, private equity dispositions and a $5.2 billion hostile takeover in the hotel REIT sector.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s M&A practice comprises nearly 250 lawyers and has handled 1,000 transactions worth approximately $370 billion in the past five years. With longtime experience managing transactions ranging from acquisitions of private equity-backed companies to a $30 billion merger-of-equals to create the nation’s largest regulated utility, the team advises clients on virtually every form of corporate transaction, in nearly every sector of the economy.