Hunton Andrews Kurth Partners Named to Top 100 Lawyers in Latin America by Latinvex

Hunton Andrews Kurth is pleased to announce that three of the firm's partners have been named to the 2019 Top 100 Lawyers in Latin America by Latinvex.

Fernando C. Alonso: Corporate/M&A; Banking & Finance

Fernando Margarit: Corporate/M&A; Banking & Finance

Vera Rechsteiner: Banking & Finance; Project Finance

The selection criteria was based on a combination of factors, including recent track record on major deals and business, prominence of firm in Latin America and rankings by third parties such as Chambers and Partners, Legal 500 and Thomson Reuters.

About Latinvex

Latinvex publishes daily news and weekly analysis on Latin America business, including nearly 50 rankings benchmarking the region's companies, countries and people. It provides extensive and unique coverage of Latin America's legal, technology and energy sectors.