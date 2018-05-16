Hunton Andrews Kurth Recognized Among Top Firms in Chambers USA 2018 Guide

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Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP was recognized in the 2018 Chambers USA Guide with 38 practices ranked nationally and regionally and 92 attorneys earning individual rankings in their respective practice groups.

 The following practices were recognized in the 2018 guide:

  • Banking & Finance - Florida, Georgia and Texas
  • Bankruptcy/Restructuring - Virginia and Texas
  • Capital Markets: Debt & Equity - Texas
  • Capital Markets: Securitization - Nationwide
  • Climate Change - Nationwide
  • Corporate/M&A - Southern Virginia and Texas
  • Corporate/M&A and Private Equity - Florida
  • Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation) - Nationwide
  • Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) - Nationwide
  • Energy: Oil & Gas: Transactional - Nationwide
  • Environment - California, District of Columbia, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Nationwide
  • Intellectual Property - Southern Virginia
  • Intellectual Property: Patent - New York
  • Labor & Employment - Florida and Virginia
  • Latin American Investment - Florida
  • Litigation: General Commercial - in Florida, Texas and Virginia
  • Outsourcing - Nationwide
  • Privacy & Data Security - Nationwide
  • Projects: Power - Nationwide
  • Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy - Nationwide
  • Real Estate - Texas, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia
  • REITs - Nationwide
  • Retail - Nationwide
  • Tax - Texas

The following attorneys were recognized in their respective practice:

Banking & Finance

  • David Barbour  
  • John Schneider
  • Peter G. Weinstock
  • Thomas J. Perich

Banking & Finance: Transactional

  • Fernando C. Alonso

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

  • J.R. Smith
  • Jason Harbour
  • Justin Paget
  • Robin Russell
  • Timothy A. (“Tad”) Davidson
  • Tyler P.  Brown

Capital Markets: Debt & Equity

  • Michael O’Leary

Capital Markets: Securitization

  • Amy Williams
  • John Dedyo
  • Thomas Y. Hiner

Climate Change

  • Allison Wood
  • Chuck Knauss
  • F. William Brownell
  • Shannon Broome
  • Tauna Szymanski

Construction

  • Michael F. Albers

Corporate/M&A

  • Allen Goolsby
  • Gary Thompson
  • Michael McCann
  • Michael O’Leary
  • Robert V. Jewell

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

  • Fernando C. Alonso

Energy: Electricity (Finance)

  • Emmett N. Ellis
  • Michael F. Fitzpatrick, Jr.
  • Peter O’Brien

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

  • Shemin Proctor

Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)

  • Hal V. Haltom, Jr.
  • Michael O’Leary

Environment

  • Andrea Bear Field
  • Brent A. Rosser
  • Chuck Knauss
  • Dan J. Jordanger
  • Daniel E. Uyesato
  • Deidre Duncan
  • F. William Brownell
  • Harry M. “Pete” Johnson III
  • Henry V. Nickel
  • Kevin J. Finto
  • Kristy Bulleit
  • Lisa Shelton
  • Shannon Broome
  • Virginia S. Albrecht

Immigration

  • Adam Rosser
  • Ian P. Band

Insurance: Dispute Resolution – Policyholder

  • Lorelie S. Masters

Insurance: Policyholder

  • Lorelie S. Masters

Intellectual Property

  • Jeff Dodd
  • John Gary Maynard
  • Maya M. Eckstein
  • Stephen P. Demm

Intellectual Property: Patent

  • Michael Lennon

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

  • Jonathan D. Reichman

Labor & Employment

  • Gregory Robertson
  • Holly H. Williamson
  • Juan Enjamio
  • Kurt Powell
  • Terence G. Connor

Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation

  • David A. Mustone
  • J.G. Ritter II

Latin American Investment

  • Fernando C. Alonso
  • Fernando Margarit

Litigation: Appellate

  • Scott Brister

Litigation: General Commercial

  • Barry Davidson
  • Edward J. Fuhr
  • Frank E. Emory, Jr.
  • Gregory Stillman
  • Lawrence J. Bracken, II
  • Michael Shebelskie
  • Robert M. Tata
  • Samuel A. Danon
  • Thomas G. Slater, Jr.

Outsourcing

  • Jeffrey L Harvey
  • Randall S. Parks

Privacy & Data Security

  • Brittany Bacon
  • Lisa J. Sotto

Projects

  • Jeff Schroeder

Projects: PPP

  • David Horner

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

  • David Lowman
  • Eric R. Pogue
  • Laura Ellen Jones

Real Estate

  • Andrew Tapscott
  • Carl F. Schwartz
  • Daniel M. Campbell
  • Howard Schreiber
  • Jeffrey W. Giese
  • Mark Arnold
  • Mark Vowell
  • Michael Boyd

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

  • Francis A. McDermott
  • John C. McGranahan, Jr.

REITs

  • David C. Wright

REITs: Tax

  • George C. Howell III

Tax

  • Alison D. Mantor
  • Robert J. McNamara
  • Thomas W. Ford, Jr.

About Chambers & Partners USA Guide

Chambers USA ranks the leading firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas throughout America. The research is in-depth and client focused and the guide is read by industry-leading companies and organizations throughout the US and worldwide. It is also widely used by firms in all states for referral purposes.

Media Contact

Lisa Franz
Director of Public Relations

Jeremy Heallen
Public Relations Senior Manager
mediarelations@Hunton.com

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