Hunton Andrews Kurth Recognized Among Top Firms in Chambers USA 2018 Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP was recognized in the 2018 Chambers USA Guide with 38 practices ranked nationally and regionally and 92 attorneys earning individual rankings in their respective practice groups.
The following practices were recognized in the 2018 guide:
- Banking & Finance - Florida, Georgia and Texas
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring - Virginia and Texas
- Capital Markets: Debt & Equity - Texas
- Capital Markets: Securitization - Nationwide
- Climate Change - Nationwide
- Corporate/M&A - Southern Virginia and Texas
- Corporate/M&A and Private Equity - Florida
- Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation) - Nationwide
- Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) - Nationwide
- Energy: Oil & Gas: Transactional - Nationwide
- Environment - California, District of Columbia, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Nationwide
- Intellectual Property - Southern Virginia
- Intellectual Property: Patent - New York
- Labor & Employment - Florida and Virginia
- Latin American Investment - Florida
- Litigation: General Commercial - in Florida, Texas and Virginia
- Outsourcing - Nationwide
- Privacy & Data Security - Nationwide
- Projects: Power - Nationwide
- Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy - Nationwide
- Real Estate - Texas, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia
- REITs - Nationwide
- Retail - Nationwide
- Tax - Texas
The following attorneys were recognized in their respective practice:
Banking & Finance
- David Barbour
- John Schneider
- Peter G. Weinstock
- Thomas J. Perich
Banking & Finance: Transactional
- Fernando C. Alonso
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- J.R. Smith
- Jason Harbour
- Justin Paget
- Robin Russell
- Timothy A. (“Tad”) Davidson
- Tyler P. Brown
Capital Markets: Debt & Equity
- Michael O’Leary
Capital Markets: Securitization
- Amy Williams
- John Dedyo
- Thomas Y. Hiner
Climate Change
- Allison Wood
- Chuck Knauss
- F. William Brownell
- Shannon Broome
- Tauna Szymanski
Construction
- Michael F. Albers
Corporate/M&A
- Allen Goolsby
- Gary Thompson
- Michael McCann
- Michael O’Leary
- Robert V. Jewell
Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Fernando C. Alonso
Energy: Electricity (Finance)
- Emmett N. Ellis
- Michael F. Fitzpatrick, Jr.
- Peter O’Brien
Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Shemin Proctor
Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)
- Hal V. Haltom, Jr.
- Michael O’Leary
Environment
- Andrea Bear Field
- Brent A. Rosser
- Chuck Knauss
- Dan J. Jordanger
- Daniel E. Uyesato
- Deidre Duncan
- F. William Brownell
- Harry M. “Pete” Johnson III
- Henry V. Nickel
- Kevin J. Finto
- Kristy Bulleit
- Lisa Shelton
- Shannon Broome
- Virginia S. Albrecht
Immigration
- Adam Rosser
- Ian P. Band
Insurance: Dispute Resolution – Policyholder
- Lorelie S. Masters
Insurance: Policyholder
- Lorelie S. Masters
Intellectual Property
- Jeff Dodd
- John Gary Maynard
- Maya M. Eckstein
- Stephen P. Demm
Intellectual Property: Patent
- Michael Lennon
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Jonathan D. Reichman
Labor & Employment
- Gregory Robertson
- Holly H. Williamson
- Juan Enjamio
- Kurt Powell
- Terence G. Connor
Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation
- David A. Mustone
- J.G. Ritter II
Latin American Investment
- Fernando C. Alonso
- Fernando Margarit
Litigation: Appellate
- Scott Brister
Litigation: General Commercial
- Barry Davidson
- Edward J. Fuhr
- Frank E. Emory, Jr.
- Gregory Stillman
- Lawrence J. Bracken, II
- Michael Shebelskie
- Robert M. Tata
- Samuel A. Danon
- Thomas G. Slater, Jr.
Outsourcing
- Jeffrey L Harvey
- Randall S. Parks
Privacy & Data Security
- Brittany Bacon
- Lisa J. Sotto
Projects
- Jeff Schroeder
Projects: PPP
- David Horner
Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy
- David Lowman
- Eric R. Pogue
- Laura Ellen Jones
Real Estate
- Andrew Tapscott
- Carl F. Schwartz
- Daniel M. Campbell
- Howard Schreiber
- Jeffrey W. Giese
- Mark Arnold
- Mark Vowell
- Michael Boyd
Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Francis A. McDermott
- John C. McGranahan, Jr.
REITs
- David C. Wright
REITs: Tax
- George C. Howell III
Tax
- Alison D. Mantor
- Robert J. McNamara
- Thomas W. Ford, Jr.
About Chambers & Partners USA Guide
Chambers USA ranks the leading firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas throughout America. The research is in-depth and client focused and the guide is read by industry-leading companies and organizations throughout the US and worldwide. It is also widely used by firms in all states for referral purposes.