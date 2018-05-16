Hunton Andrews Kurth Recognized Among Top Firms in Chambers USA 2018 Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP was recognized in the 2018 Chambers USA Guide with 38 practices ranked nationally and regionally and 92 attorneys earning individual rankings in their respective practice groups.

The following practices were recognized in the 2018 guide:

Banking & Finance - Florida, Georgia and Texas

Bankruptcy/Restructuring - Virginia and Texas

Capital Markets: Debt & Equity - Texas

Capital Markets: Securitization - Nationwide

Climate Change - Nationwide

Corporate/M&A - Southern Virginia and Texas

Corporate/M&A and Private Equity - Florida

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation) - Nationwide

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation) - Nationwide

Energy: Oil & Gas: Transactional - Nationwide

Environment - California, District of Columbia, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Nationwide

Intellectual Property - Southern Virginia

Intellectual Property: Patent - New York

Labor & Employment - Florida and Virginia

Latin American Investment - Florida

Litigation: General Commercial - in Florida, Texas and Virginia

Outsourcing - Nationwide

Privacy & Data Security - Nationwide

Projects: Power - Nationwide

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy - Nationwide

Real Estate - Texas, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia

REITs - Nationwide

Retail - Nationwide

Tax - Texas

The following attorneys were recognized in their respective practice:

Banking & Finance

David Barbour

John Schneider

Peter G. Weinstock

Thomas J. Perich

Banking & Finance: Transactional

Fernando C. Alonso

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

J.R. Smith

Jason Harbour

Justin Paget

Robin Russell

Timothy A. (“Tad”) Davidson

Tyler P. Brown

Capital Markets: Debt & Equity

Michael O’Leary

Capital Markets: Securitization

Amy Williams

John Dedyo

Thomas Y. Hiner

Climate Change

Allison Wood

Chuck Knauss

F. William Brownell

Shannon Broome

Tauna Szymanski

Construction

Michael F. Albers

Corporate/M&A

Allen Goolsby

Gary Thompson

Michael McCann

Michael O’Leary

Robert V. Jewell

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Fernando C. Alonso

Energy: Electricity (Finance)

Emmett N. Ellis

Michael F. Fitzpatrick, Jr.

Peter O’Brien

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Shemin Proctor

Energy: Oil & Gas (Transactional)

Hal V. Haltom, Jr.

Michael O’Leary

Environment

Andrea Bear Field

Brent A. Rosser

Chuck Knauss

Dan J. Jordanger

Daniel E. Uyesato

Deidre Duncan

F. William Brownell

Harry M. “Pete” Johnson III

Henry V. Nickel

Kevin J. Finto

Kristy Bulleit

Lisa Shelton

Shannon Broome

Virginia S. Albrecht

Immigration

Adam Rosser

Ian P. Band

Insurance: Dispute Resolution – Policyholder

Lorelie S. Masters

Insurance: Policyholder

Lorelie S. Masters

Intellectual Property

Jeff Dodd

John Gary Maynard

Maya M. Eckstein

Stephen P. Demm

Intellectual Property: Patent

Michael Lennon

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Jonathan D. Reichman

Labor & Employment

Gregory Robertson

Holly H. Williamson

Juan Enjamio

Kurt Powell

Terence G. Connor

Labor & Employment: Employee Benefits & Compensation

David A. Mustone

J.G. Ritter II

Latin American Investment

Fernando C. Alonso

Fernando Margarit

Litigation: Appellate

Scott Brister

Litigation: General Commercial

Barry Davidson

Edward J. Fuhr

Frank E. Emory, Jr.

Gregory Stillman

Lawrence J. Bracken, II

Michael Shebelskie

Robert M. Tata

Samuel A. Danon

Thomas G. Slater, Jr.

Outsourcing

Jeffrey L Harvey

Randall S. Parks

Privacy & Data Security

Brittany Bacon

Lisa J. Sotto

Projects

Jeff Schroeder

Projects: PPP

David Horner

Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy

David Lowman

Eric R. Pogue

Laura Ellen Jones

Real Estate

Andrew Tapscott

Carl F. Schwartz

Daniel M. Campbell

Howard Schreiber

Jeffrey W. Giese

Mark Arnold

Mark Vowell

Michael Boyd

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Francis A. McDermott

John C. McGranahan, Jr.

REITs

David C. Wright

REITs: Tax

George C. Howell III

Tax

Alison D. Mantor

Robert J. McNamara

Thomas W. Ford, Jr.

About Chambers & Partners USA Guide

Chambers USA ranks the leading firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas throughout America. The research is in-depth and client focused and the guide is read by industry-leading companies and organizations throughout the US and worldwide. It is also widely used by firms in all states for referral purposes.