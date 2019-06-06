Hunton Andrews Kurth Recognized Among Top US Law Firms in 2019 Legal 500 USA Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP earned top rankings in the 2019 Legal 500 USA Guide. The guide recommended 37 practices and 107 attorneys. Two Hunton Andrews Kurth attorneys were listed in the Hall of Fame and seven attorneys were listed as Leading Lawyers.

The following practices received Tier 1 recommendations:

Cyber Law

Data Privacy and Data Protection

Environment: Regulatory

M&A Middle Market (sub-$500)

Structured Finance: Securitization

The firm was recognized as a leading practice in the areas of:

Dispute Resolution

Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Toxic Tort – Defense

Securities Litigation – Defense

Finance

Capital Markets: Debt Offerings – Advice to Issuers

Capital Markets: Debt Offerings – Advice to Underwriters

Capital Markets: Equity Offerings – Advice to Issuers

Capital Markets: Equity Offerings – Advice to Managers

Capital Markets: High-Yield Debt Offerings

Project Finance – Advice to Lender

Project Finance – Advice to Sponsor

Industry Focus

Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas

Energy Regulatory: Conventional Power

Energy Regulatory: Oil and Gas

Energy Renewable/Alternative

Energy Transactions: Conventional Power

Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas

Environment: Litigation

Environment: Transactional

Insurance: Advice to Policyholders

Intellectual Property

Copyright

Patents: Licensing

Patents: Litigation (Full Coverage)

Patents: Prosecution (including Reexamination and Post-Grant Proceedings)

Trademarks: Litigation

Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Labor and Employment

Employment Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Transactional

Immigration

Media, Technology and Telecoms

Fintech

Outsourcing

Technology Transactions

Real Estate

Real Estate

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Tax

US Taxes: Non-Contentious

The following attorneys were listed in the Hall of Fame:

Michael J. Lennon – Patents: Licensing

James E. Rosini – Copyright, Trademarks: Litigation and Trademarks: Non-Contentious

The following attorneys were listed as Leading Lawyers in their respective practices:

F. William Brownell – Environment: Litigation

George C. Howell, III – REITs

Lorelie S. Masters – Insurance: Advice to Policyholders

G. Michael O’Leary – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)

Randall S. Parks – Outsourcing

Aaron P. Simpson – Cyber Law

Lisa J. Sotto – Cyber Law

Ninety-eight attorneys were recommended in the 2019 Legal 500 USA Guide (*denotes Next Generation Lawyer):

Dispute Resolutions – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Toxic Tort – Defense

Joseph Blizzard

Alexandra B. Cunningham

Georgia L. Lucier

Thomas W. Taylor

Finance – Securities Litigation: Defense

Bradley W. Foster

Edward J. Fuhr

Finance – Capital Markets: Debt Offerings

Courtney Cochran Butler

Susan S. Failla

S. Christina Kwon

Peter K. O’Brien

G. Michael O’Leary

David C. Wright

Finance – Capital Market: Equity Offerings

Courtney Cochran Butler

Susan S. Failla

S. Christina Kwon

Peter K. O’Brien

David C. Wright

Finance – Capital Markets: High-Yield Debt Offerings

Jordan Hirsch

L. Steven Leshin

G. Michael O’Leary

Finance – Project Finance

Laura Ellen Jones

Michael D. Klaus

Gregory F. Lang

David S. Lowman, Jr.

Michael J. Madden

Douglas J. Murphy

Eric J. Nedell

John D. O’Neill, Jr.

Eric R. Pogue

Vera A. Rechsteiner

Jeffrey P. Schroeder

Jo Anne E. Sirgado

Laurence E. Skinner

John R. R. Tormey

Timothy J. Unger

Finance – Structured Finance: Securitization

David Barbour

Steven H. Becker

Eric Burner

Rudene Mercer Haynes

Thomas Y. Hiner

Brent A. Lewis

Janet Sadler McCrae

Mike Nedzbala

Industry Focus – Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas

Deidre G. Duncan

Stuart C. Hollimon

Charles H. Knauss

Myles F. Reynolds

Tab Urbantke

Industry Focus – Energy Regulatory: Conventional Power

Kevin W. Jones

Ted J. Murphy

Myles F. Reynolds

Tab Urbantke

Industry Focus – Energy Regulatory: Oil and Gas

Deidre G. Duncan

Stuart C. Hollimon

Charles H. Knauss

Shemin V. Proctor

Myles F. Reynolds

Industry Focus – Energy Transactions: Conventional Power

Eric R. Pogue

Myles F. Reynolds

Jeffrey P. Schroeder

Laurence E. Skinner

Mark J. Thurber

John R. R. Tormey

Tab Urbantke

Industry Focus – Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas

Robert V. Jewell

Hal V. Haltom, Jr.

G. Michael O’Leary

Harve Truskett

Industry Focus – Energy: Renewable/Alternative

David S. Lowman, Jr.

Eric R. Pogue

Myles F. Reynolds

Tab Urbantke

Industry Focus – Environment: Litigation

J. Tom Boer

Shannon S. Broome

Samuel L. Brown

Deidre G. Duncan

Makram B. Jaber

Charles H. Knauss

Eric J. Murdock

Andrew J. Turner

Industry Focus – Environment: Regulatory

J. Tom Boer*

Shannon S. Broome

Charles H. Knauss

Eric J. Murdock

Industry Focus – Environment: Transactional

Deidre G. Duncan

Makram B. Jaber

Industry Focus – Insurance: Advice to Policyholders

Walter J. Andrews

Intellectual Property – Copyright

Edward T. Colbert

Jeff C. Dodd

Jonathan D. Reichman

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (Full Coverage)

John Flock

Tyler Maddry

Michael A. Oakes

Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Reexamination and Post-Grant Proceedings)

John Flock

Tyler Maddry

Michael A. Oakes

Intellectual Property – Patents: Licensing

Tyler Maddry

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation

Edward T. Colbert

Jeff C. Dodd

Susan A. Smith

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Edward T. Colbert

Jeff C. Dodd

Susan A. Smith

Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Transactional

L. Scott Austin

Emily E. Cabrera

Anthony J. Eppert

J.G. Ritter, II

Labor and Employment – Immigration

Ian P. Band

Adam J. Rosser

Natalie S. Tynan

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle Market (sub-$500m)

Fernando C. Alonso

Allen C. Goolsby

Steven M. Haas

Robert V. Jewell

Michael C. McCann

Ashley Burns Muehlberger*

J. Steven Patterson

Gary E. Thompson



Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)

Brittany M. Bacon*

Phyllis H. Marcus

Paul M. Tiao

Media, Technology and Telecoms – FinTech

Jarrett L. Hale

Aaron P. Simpson

Lisa J. Sotto

Peter G. Weinstock

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Outsourcing

Jeffrey L. Harvey

Cecilia Y. Oh

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Technology Transactions

Tyler Maddry

Cecilia Y. Oh

Randall S. Parks

Real Estate

Mark B. Arnold

Michael A. Boyd

Jeffrey W. Giese

Jane Hinton

Peter J. Mignone

Howard E. Schreiber

Carl F. Schwartz

Matthew A. Scoville

Kathleen J. Wu

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

James V. Davidson

Robert K. Smith

Kendal A. Sibley

Mark W. Wickersham

David C. Wright

Tax – US Taxes: Non-Contentious

Jeffry M. Blair

Andrew Feiner

Thomas W. Ford, Jr.

Allison D. Mantor

Robert J. McNamara

About The Legal 500

For 30 years, The Legal 500 has been analyzing the capabilities of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive research program revised and updated every year to bring the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 100 jurisdictions.