Hunton Andrews Kurth Recognized Among Top US Law Firms in 2019 Legal 500 USA Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP earned top rankings in the 2019 Legal 500 USA Guide. The guide recommended 37 practices and 107 attorneys. Two Hunton Andrews Kurth attorneys were listed in the Hall of Fame and seven attorneys were listed as Leading Lawyers.
The following practices received Tier 1 recommendations:
- Cyber Law
- Data Privacy and Data Protection
- Environment: Regulatory
- M&A Middle Market (sub-$500)
- Structured Finance: Securitization
The firm was recognized as a leading practice in the areas of:
Dispute Resolution
- Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Toxic Tort – Defense
- Securities Litigation – Defense
Finance
- Capital Markets: Debt Offerings – Advice to Issuers
- Capital Markets: Debt Offerings – Advice to Underwriters
- Capital Markets: Equity Offerings – Advice to Issuers
- Capital Markets: Equity Offerings – Advice to Managers
- Capital Markets: High-Yield Debt Offerings
- Project Finance – Advice to Lender
- Project Finance – Advice to Sponsor
Industry Focus
- Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas
- Energy Regulatory: Conventional Power
- Energy Regulatory: Oil and Gas
- Energy Renewable/Alternative
- Energy Transactions: Conventional Power
- Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas
- Environment: Litigation
- Environment: Transactional
- Insurance: Advice to Policyholders
Intellectual Property
- Copyright
- Patents: Licensing
- Patents: Litigation (Full Coverage)
- Patents: Prosecution (including Reexamination and Post-Grant Proceedings)
- Trademarks: Litigation
- Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
Labor and Employment
- Employment Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Transactional
- Immigration
Media, Technology and Telecoms
- Fintech
- Outsourcing
- Technology Transactions
Real Estate
- Real Estate
- Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Tax
- US Taxes: Non-Contentious
The following attorneys were listed in the Hall of Fame:
- Michael J. Lennon – Patents: Licensing
- James E. Rosini – Copyright, Trademarks: Litigation and Trademarks: Non-Contentious
The following attorneys were listed as Leading Lawyers in their respective practices:
- F. William Brownell – Environment: Litigation
- George C. Howell, III – REITs
- Lorelie S. Masters – Insurance: Advice to Policyholders
- G. Michael O’Leary – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
- Randall S. Parks – Outsourcing
- Aaron P. Simpson – Cyber Law
- Lisa J. Sotto – Cyber Law
Ninety-eight attorneys were recommended in the 2019 Legal 500 USA Guide (*denotes Next Generation Lawyer):
Dispute Resolutions – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action: Toxic Tort – Defense
- Joseph Blizzard
- Alexandra B. Cunningham
- Georgia L. Lucier
- Thomas W. Taylor
Finance – Securities Litigation: Defense
- Bradley W. Foster
- Edward J. Fuhr
Finance – Capital Markets: Debt Offerings
- Courtney Cochran Butler
- Susan S. Failla
- S. Christina Kwon
- Peter K. O’Brien
- G. Michael O’Leary
- David C. Wright
Finance – Capital Market: Equity Offerings
- Courtney Cochran Butler
- Susan S. Failla
- S. Christina Kwon
- Peter K. O’Brien
- David C. Wright
Finance – Capital Markets: High-Yield Debt Offerings
- Jordan Hirsch
- L. Steven Leshin
- G. Michael O’Leary
Finance – Project Finance
- Laura Ellen Jones
- Michael D. Klaus
- Gregory F. Lang
- David S. Lowman, Jr.
- Michael J. Madden
- Douglas J. Murphy
- Eric J. Nedell
- John D. O’Neill, Jr.
- Eric R. Pogue
- Vera A. Rechsteiner
- Jeffrey P. Schroeder
- Jo Anne E. Sirgado
- Laurence E. Skinner
- John R. R. Tormey
- Timothy J. Unger
Finance – Structured Finance: Securitization
- David Barbour
- Steven H. Becker
- Eric Burner
- Rudene Mercer Haynes
- Thomas Y. Hiner
- Brent A. Lewis
- Janet Sadler McCrae
- Mike Nedzbala
Industry Focus – Energy Litigation: Oil and Gas
- Deidre G. Duncan
- Stuart C. Hollimon
- Charles H. Knauss
- Myles F. Reynolds
- Tab Urbantke
Industry Focus – Energy Regulatory: Conventional Power
- Kevin W. Jones
- Ted J. Murphy
- Myles F. Reynolds
- Tab Urbantke
Industry Focus – Energy Regulatory: Oil and Gas
- Deidre G. Duncan
- Stuart C. Hollimon
- Charles H. Knauss
- Shemin V. Proctor
- Myles F. Reynolds
Industry Focus – Energy Transactions: Conventional Power
- Eric R. Pogue
- Myles F. Reynolds
- Jeffrey P. Schroeder
- Laurence E. Skinner
- Mark J. Thurber
- John R. R. Tormey
- Tab Urbantke
Industry Focus – Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas
- Robert V. Jewell
- Hal V. Haltom, Jr.
- G. Michael O’Leary
- Harve Truskett
Industry Focus – Energy: Renewable/Alternative
- David S. Lowman, Jr.
- Eric R. Pogue
- Myles F. Reynolds
- Tab Urbantke
Industry Focus – Environment: Litigation
- J. Tom Boer
- Shannon S. Broome
- Samuel L. Brown
- Deidre G. Duncan
- Makram B. Jaber
- Charles H. Knauss
- Eric J. Murdock
- Andrew J. Turner
Industry Focus – Environment: Regulatory
- J. Tom Boer*
- Shannon S. Broome
- Charles H. Knauss
- Eric J. Murdock
Industry Focus – Environment: Transactional
- Deidre G. Duncan
- Makram B. Jaber
Industry Focus – Insurance: Advice to Policyholders
- Walter J. Andrews
Intellectual Property – Copyright
- Edward T. Colbert
- Jeff C. Dodd
- Jonathan D. Reichman
Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (Full Coverage)
- John Flock
- Tyler Maddry
- Michael A. Oakes
Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including Reexamination and Post-Grant Proceedings)
- John Flock
- Tyler Maddry
- Michael A. Oakes
Intellectual Property – Patents: Licensing
- Tyler Maddry
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation
- Edward T. Colbert
- Jeff C. Dodd
- Susan A. Smith
Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
- Edward T. Colbert
- Jeff C. Dodd
- Susan A. Smith
Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Transactional
- L. Scott Austin
- Emily E. Cabrera
- Anthony J. Eppert
- J.G. Ritter, II
Labor and Employment – Immigration
- Ian P. Band
- Adam J. Rosser
- Natalie S. Tynan
M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle Market (sub-$500m)
- Fernando C. Alonso
- Allen C. Goolsby
- Steven M. Haas
- Robert V. Jewell
- Michael C. McCann
- Ashley Burns Muehlberger*
- J. Steven Patterson
- Gary E. Thompson
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection)
- Brittany M. Bacon*
- Phyllis H. Marcus
- Paul M. Tiao
Media, Technology and Telecoms – FinTech
- Jarrett L. Hale
- Aaron P. Simpson
- Lisa J. Sotto
- Peter G. Weinstock
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Outsourcing
- Jeffrey L. Harvey
- Cecilia Y. Oh
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Technology Transactions
- Tyler Maddry
- Cecilia Y. Oh
- Randall S. Parks
Real Estate
- Mark B. Arnold
- Michael A. Boyd
- Jeffrey W. Giese
- Jane Hinton
- Peter J. Mignone
- Howard E. Schreiber
- Carl F. Schwartz
- Matthew A. Scoville
- Kathleen J. Wu
Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
- James V. Davidson
- Robert K. Smith
- Kendal A. Sibley
- Mark W. Wickersham
- David C. Wright
Tax – US Taxes: Non-Contentious
- Jeffry M. Blair
- Andrew Feiner
- Thomas W. Ford, Jr.
- Allison D. Mantor
- Robert J. McNamara
About The Legal 500
For 30 years, The Legal 500 has been analyzing the capabilities of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive research program revised and updated every year to bring the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 100 jurisdictions.