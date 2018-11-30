Hunton Andrews Kurth Recognized in Chambers & Partners 2019 FinTech Guide

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP was recognized in the inaugural Chambers & Partners 2019 FinTech guide. The guide commends the firm for attaining an “excellent reputation for the strengths of its data protection and cybersecurity practice, where it counsels FinTech businesses on privacy issues in commercial contracts and transactional matters. The firm’s regulatory expertise is bolstered by a wealth of experience in appearing before an array of governmental agencies, including the SEC, FDIC, FINRA and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.”

The firm was recognized in the following category:

USA: FinTech: Legal

The following individuals were recognized:

Lisa J. Sotto (USA: Legal: Data Protection & Cyber Security)

(USA: Legal: Data Protection & Cyber Security) Peter G. Weinstock (USA: Legal: Payments & Lending)

About Chambers FinTech Guide

The FinTech guide provides expert legal commentary on key issues for businesses. The guide covers the important developments in the most significant jurisdictions.