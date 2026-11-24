Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Daniela Alvarado to counsel. The firm proudly recognizes Alvarado for her accomplishments and outstanding client service.

Daniela Alvarado (Capital Finance and Real Estate, New York) represents owners, investors, developers and lenders in all aspects of complex real estate transactions covering all asset classes, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing on behalf of borrowers and lenders, mezzanine loans, intercreditor arrangements, preferred equity investments, joint ventures, leasing, and loan workouts and restructurings. Alvarado received her undergraduate degree from Brown University and her law degree from Fordham University School of Law.