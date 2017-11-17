Hunton & Williams Advises Barclays Capital in Connection with Freedom Mortgage Offering

Hunton & Williams represented Barclays Capital and the other initial purchasers in connection with Freedom Mortgage’s Rule 144A offering of $435,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 8.125% senior notes due 2024. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation, based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is a leading nationwide residential mortgage loan originator and servicer.

This team effort was led by capital markets partner Steve Leshin, with support from a capital markets team that included partner Susan Failla, associate Lawton Way and associate Chris Adams; and structured finance partners Ed Douma and Tom Hiner. Counsel Allison Botos Schilz provided mortgage regulatory advice, while partner Alan Marcuis assisted with labor and employment issues. Numerous other attorneys and staff throughout the firm were also engaged to bring this transaction to a successful close.