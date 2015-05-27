Hunton & Williams Announces Standings in Chambers USA 2015

New York— May 27, 2015 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces it was recognized in 30 practices (9 nationally and 21 regionally) in Chambers USA 2015, and that 85 lawyers earned 88 individual rankings in their respective practice areas.
This year includes 9 newly ranked lawyers (8 regional and 1 national), 22 #1 rankings for individuals, and 12 #1 rankings in 9 practices, including newly recognized Virginia: Bankruptcy/ Restructuring practice.
Maintaining #1 rankings
nationally
Climate Change
Environment
Privacy & Data Security
Maintaining #1 rankings regionally
Corporate/M&A (Southern Virginia),
Environment (District of Columbia, North Carolina and Virginia),
Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia),
Labor & Employment (Virginia),
Litigation (Virginia), and
Real Estate (Southern Virginia).
The firm is newly ranked in
Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Virginia) and newly recognized as “Other Noted Firm” for CA: Labor & Employment
and highlighted for practice and individual rankings in
California
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Nationwide
New York
North Carolina
Texas
Virginia
Head of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Lisa J. Sotto maintains her “Star” performer ranking, and is recognized as one of only two privacy lawyers in the United States to receive this designation.
Individuals earning #1 rankings in their legal practices
Fernando C. Alonso
Tyler P. Brown
F. William Brownell
Daniel M. Campbell
Terence G. Connor
Bud Ellis
John D. Epps
Kevin J. Finto
Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr.
George C. Howell III
Francis A. McDermott
John C. McGranahan Jr.
T. Justin Moore III
Thomas P. Murphy
Peter K. O’Brien
Gregory B. Robertson
Thomas G. Slater Jr.
Gregory N. Stillman
Andrew J. Tapscott
David C. Wright