Hunton & Williams Announces Standings in Chambers USA 2015

New York— May 27, 2015 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces it was recognized in 30 practices (9 nationally and 21 regionally) in Chambers USA 2015, and that 85 lawyers earned 88 individual rankings in their respective practice areas.

This year includes 9 newly ranked lawyers (8 regional and 1 national), 22 #1 rankings for individuals, and 12 #1 rankings in 9 practices, including newly recognized Virginia: Bankruptcy/ Restructuring practice.

Maintaining #1 rankings

nationally

Climate Change

Environment

Privacy & Data Security

Maintaining #1 rankings regionally

Corporate/M&A (Southern Virginia),

Environment (District of Columbia, North Carolina and Virginia),

Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia),

Labor & Employment (Virginia),

Litigation (Virginia), and

Real Estate (Southern Virginia).

The firm is newly ranked in

Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Virginia) and newly recognized as “Other Noted Firm” for CA: Labor & Employment

and highlighted for practice and individual rankings in

California

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Nationwide

New York

North Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Head of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Lisa J. Sotto maintains her “Star” performer ranking, and is recognized as one of only two privacy lawyers in the United States to receive this designation.

Individuals earning #1 rankings in their legal practices

Fernando C. Alonso

Tyler P. Brown

F. William Brownell

Daniel M. Campbell

Terence G. Connor

Bud Ellis

John D. Epps

Kevin J. Finto

Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr.

George C. Howell III

Francis A. McDermott

John C. McGranahan Jr.

T. Justin Moore III

Thomas P. Murphy

Peter K. O’Brien

Gregory B. Robertson

Thomas G. Slater Jr.

Gregory N. Stillman

Andrew J. Tapscott

David C. Wright