Hunton & Williams Announces Standings in Chambers USA 2016

Hunton & Williams LLP announces it was recognized in 32 practices (10 nationally and 22 regionally) in Chambers USA 2016, and that 82 lawyers earned 87 individual rankings in their respective practice areas. Moreover, the firm is newly acknowledged in the “Recognized Practitioner” category for both the Nationwide: Retail and New York: Real Estate practices.
This year includes 5 newly ranked lawyers, and 3 ranked lawyers newly recognized in additional categories (5 regional and 3 national), 17 #1 rankings for individuals, and 11 #1 rankings in 9 practices.
Maintaining #1 rankings nationally
Climate Change
Environment
Privacy & Data Security
Maintaining #1 rankings regionally
Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Virginia)
Corporate/M&A (Southern Virginia),
Environment (District of Columbia and Virginia),
Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia),
Labor & Employment (Virginia),
Litigation (Virginia), and
Real Estate (Southern Virginia).
The firm is highlighted for practice and individual rankings in
California
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Nationwide
New York
North Carolina
Texas
Virginia
Head of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Lisa J. Sotto maintains her “Star” performer ranking, and is recognized as one of only two privacy lawyers in the United States to receive this designation.
Individuals earning #1 rankings in their legal practices
Fernando C. Alonso
Tyler P. Brown
F. William Brownell
Daniel M. Campbell
Emmett N. Ellis
Kevin J. Finto
Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr.
Francis A. McDermott
John C. McGranahan Jr.
Thomas P. Murphy
Peter K. O’Brien
Gregory B. Robertson
Thomas G. Slater Jr.
Gregory N. Stillman
Andrew J. Tapscott
David C. Wright