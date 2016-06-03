Hunton & Williams Announces Standings in Chambers USA 2016

Hunton & Williams LLP announces it was recognized in 32 practices (10 nationally and 22 regionally) in Chambers USA 2016, and that 82 lawyers earned 87 individual rankings in their respective practice areas. Moreover, the firm is newly acknowledged in the “Recognized Practitioner” category for both the Nationwide: Retail and New York: Real Estate practices.

This year includes 5 newly ranked lawyers, and 3 ranked lawyers newly recognized in additional categories (5 regional and 3 national), 17 #1 rankings for individuals, and 11 #1 rankings in 9 practices.

Maintaining #1 rankings nationally

Climate Change

Environment

Privacy & Data Security

Maintaining #1 rankings regionally

Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Virginia)

Corporate/M&A (Southern Virginia),

Environment (District of Columbia and Virginia),

Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia),

Labor & Employment (Virginia),

Litigation (Virginia), and

Real Estate (Southern Virginia).

The firm is highlighted for practice and individual rankings in

California

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Nationwide

New York

North Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Head of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Lisa J. Sotto maintains her “Star” performer ranking, and is recognized as one of only two privacy lawyers in the United States to receive this designation.

Individuals earning #1 rankings in their legal practices

Fernando C. Alonso

Tyler P. Brown

F. William Brownell

Daniel M. Campbell

Emmett N. Ellis

Kevin J. Finto

Michael F. Fitzpatrick Jr.

Francis A. McDermott

John C. McGranahan Jr.

Thomas P. Murphy

Peter K. O’Brien

Gregory B. Robertson

Thomas G. Slater Jr.

Gregory N. Stillman

Andrew J. Tapscott

David C. Wright