Hunton & Williams Authors Bloomberg BNA Portfolio on Cybersecurity

Hunton & Williams LLP partners Lisa J. Sotto, Aaron P. Simpson, Wim Nauwelaerts, Bridget Treacy, Manuel E. “Bing” Maisog and JohnJ. Delionado have written a portfolio for Bloomberg BNA on information security and data breach issues in the United States and globally. Cybersecurity and Data Breach offers a broad overview of relevant legal requirements in the United States, European Union and select countries around the world. The portfolio includes practical guidance and advice on managing a data security breach, from managing an investigation and conducting remediation to providing notification to affected individuals, regulators, consumer reporting agencies, employees, boards of directors and the public. It also provides details on proactive cyber readiness activities such as preparing an Incident Response Plan, conducting tabletop exercises, and developing a vendor and employee management program. Cybersecurity and Data Breach is available at Bloomberg BNA’s Privacy & Data Security Law Resource Center and also at Bloomberg Law.

“Companies spend millions of dollars rebuilding their brand and retaining customers after suffering a data breach,” said Lisa Sotto, chair of Hunton & Williams’ global privacy and cybersecurity practice. Aaron Simpson, partner in the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, added, “The number of cyber attacks continues to rise at an unprecedented rate, and companies need to prepare. Data breaches are inevitable, but preparation can mitigate the harm.”