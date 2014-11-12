Hunton & Williams Launches Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Unit

NEW YORK — Hunton & Williams LLP announces the formation of a multidisciplinary Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Unit to assist clients with the legal complexities associated with the developing regulatory framework pertaining to commercial UAS (commonly known as “drones”), including issues related to regulations and the rulemaking process of the Federal Aviation Administration (such as Section 333 guidance), the National Transportation Safety Board, and other state and federal agencies.

The UAS Integration Unit, which is part of the larger Unmanned Systems Group, is led by Doug Kenyon, Eric Murdock, Mike Sievers, and Lisa Sotto. The Unit is composed of business, litigation and regulatory professionals who will monitor and participate in the developments of regulatory programs for UAS and other unmanned systems. The use of these emerging technologies draws on areas of the law in which Hunton & Williams has significant proficiency, such as aviation, environmental, government relations, insurance, maritime, patent, privacy and data protection, products liability, property and land rights, risk management, technology and transportation.

The firm’s UAS Integration Unit is being launched in light of emerging regulatory environment regarding UAS and the broad scope of potential commercial uses for our clients. Our UAS Integration Unit’s current initiatives include collaborating with clients to develop internal working groups to include representatives from legal, new technologies, risk management , privacy and security and aviation departments; and participation in joint efforts of industry, trade groups and government to clarify rules regarding the operation of UAS and related systems.