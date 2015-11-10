Hunton & Williams LLP’s Data Protection Practice Recognized by Chambers UK and Legal 500 UK

NEW YORK — November 10, 2015 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces the firm’s Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice was again recognized by Chambers UK 2016 and The Legal 500 UK 2015 guides, earning Tier 1 rankings. Chambers UK noted that the practice has a “superbly strong bench of highly experienced counsel adept at advising on the most complex of information law concerns. Particularly accomplished in guiding clients through the privacy implications of new technologies, international data transfers, and BCR applications and implementations.” Additionally, the firm’s European data protection practice leaders are recognized in the “Star” and “Senior Statesman” categories by Chambers UK, the highest categories of rankings. Bridget Treacy, head of the firm’s UK privacy and cybersecurity practice, and senior attorney consultant Rosemary Jay received the top honors of “Star” individuals for data protection. Richard Thomas, formerly the UK Information Commissioner and the firm’s global strategy advisor, was again recognized as a “Senior Statesman.”

The practice focuses on all aspects of privacy, data protection, information governance and e-commerce issues for multinational companies across a broad range of industry sectors. Over the last eight years, the practice has been recognized by Chambers Global, Chambers UK and Chambers USA as a Tier 1 firm. Computerworld magazine recognized Hunton & Williams as the best global privacy advisor in each of its four surveys.

In Europe, the practice extends beyond legal advice to integrated consulting on corporate privacy risk management, as well as legislative and strategic policy advice, and business consulting on corporate information policy and legal compliance. Together with the firm’s Centre for Information Policy Leadership, lawyers in the practice develop innovative, pragmatic approaches to privacy and data security policy that take into account the requirements of business processes and address the concerns of individuals regarding the protection of their information. More details about the Centre can be found at www.informationpolicycentre.com.