Hunton & Williams LLP’s Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Tops Chambers Global 2014 Rankings

NEW YORK — April 9, 2014 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces that Chambers and Partners has listed the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice in Band 1 in the 2014 Chambers Global guide. This is the sixth consecutive year the firm was top ranked in this category. In addition, the firm was newly ranked in the guide’s inaugural Europe-wide Data Protection section, premiering in the top-tier Band 1.

Chambers Global noted that the firm is “widely considered to be at the cutting edge” of data protection work in the United States, United Kingdom and European markets, with clients that include “major global players in the technology, financial services and retail sectors.” The team provides global privacy and cybersecurity advice to leading global companies and other high-profile clients.

Hunton & Williams’ global privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data at every step of the information life cycle. Computerworld magazine recognized Hunton & Williams as the best global privacy advisor for the past four consecutive years, stating that “Hunton & Williams stood head and shoulders above the rest.” Hunton & Williams also was selected for one Fortune 100 client’s 2013 Law Firm Award for its privacy work, noting that the privacy team’s “laser focus on the issues resulted in a flawless execution.”