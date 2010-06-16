Hunton & Williams LLP Tops Chambers USA 2010 Rankings

Washington — June 16, 2010 — Hunton & Williams LLP announces its 2010 rankings from Chambers and Partners, including 3 newly ranked practice areas and 9 newly ranked attorneys, 19 #1 rankings for individuals, and 11 #1 rankings in 8 practices for national/regional practices.

Chambers is one of the leading legal directories and its ranking system is based on, and validated by, extensive third-party research with clients, peers, and industry leaders.

Hunton & Williams maintained #1 rankings nationally in Climate Change, Environment, and Privacy & Data Security. The firm also maintained #1 rankings regionally in Corporate/M&A (Southern Virginia), Environment (District of Columbia, North Carolina and Virginia), Intellectual Property (Southern Virginia), Labor & Employment (Virginia), Litigation (Virginia), and Real Estate (Southern Virginia).

Partners William A. Walsh Jr. and James H. Wallenstein were Star-ranked. Partners Justin Moore, F. William Brownell, C. Porter Vaughan III, Charles D. Case, Brooks M. Smith, Kevin J. Finto, Michael Martinez de Andino, George C. Howell III, Terence G. Connor, Gregory B. Robertson, Thomas P. Murphy, Mark S. Dray, Fernando C. Alonso, Marty Steinberg, Gregory N. Stillman, Thomas G. Slater Jr., Lisa J. Sotto, Andrew J. Tapscott, and Daniel M. Campbell all ranked #1 in their respective legal practices. In addition, the firm ranked in 11 other categories and had an additional 82 lawyers ranked in numerous practice areas, including Allen Goolsby, Henry V. Nickel, Turner T. Smith Jr., Timothy G. Hayes and Hill B. Wellford Jr. ranked “Senior Statesman,” Andrew Zaron, Brian M. Buroker and Laura Ellen Jones ranked “Up and Coming,” and Uriel A. Mendieta, Jeffrey L. Harvey and Robert J. Proutt, Jr. ranked “Associates to Watch”.