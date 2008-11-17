Hunton & Williams LLP Voted Top Privacy Adviser for Third Year in Computerworld Poll

New York — November 17, 2008 — For the third year in a row, Hunton & Williams LLP has been named the top firm for privacy by Computerworld magazine in its third annual survey on top privacy advisers. The poll surveyed corporate privacy leaders in North America and Europe. The firm was ranked #1 by the respondents overall and by those in the Fortune 1000. When respondents were broken out by industry, Hunton & Williams topped the list as "providing the best privacy advice" in every industry category, including the financial, technology, consumer products and retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and manufacturing sectors.

In addition to the practice listing, seven privacy professionals at the firm are listed as "top global experts on data privacy and protection." Lisa Sotto, head of Hunton & Williams' Privacy and Information Management practice, and Christopher Kuner, who heads the firm's privacy practice in Europe, were ranked first and second, respectively, by the Fortune 1000 respondents. Sotto also received the top ranking by respondents overall. Marty Abrams of the firm's Centre for Information Policy Leadership and Bridget Treacy of the firm's London office are both ranked in the top 10 by overall respondents. Fred Cate, Aaron Simpson and Elizabeth Johnson are also listed among the top privacy professionals.

"Our privacy practice is known throughout the world for its deep experience, breadth of knowledge and outstanding client service," said Wally Martinez, managing partner of Hunton & Williams. "It is particularly rewarding to see this reinforced by being recognized as a leader for three years in a row and to see so many of our attorneys listed."

Overbrook Research, an independent public opinion consulting firm, conducted the survey this year, sending it to more than 2,000 corporate leaders around the world responsible for data protection in their organizations. The criteria used to rank firms included a firm's experience, practical advice, global staff, timely and thorough work, and interdisciplinary perspective.

"We've made a clean sweep three years in a row," said Sotto. "We rank at the top in the U.S., Europe and Asia and across most subject categories. This is due to our superb team of privacy attorneys and professionals, and it is gratifying that our clients have honored us this way."

Hunton & Williams' Privacy and Information Management practice group assists organizations in managing privacy and security risks associated with the collection, use and disclosure of consumer and employee personal information. The firm's lawyers counsel clients on new and evolving global legal requirements that affect the use of information and work closely with clients to conduct full-scale privacy assessments. Hunton & Williams' privacy team understands the public policy issues and business processes that inform the current privacy debate both in the United States and overseas, and applies that knowledge in providing legal advice.

The Centre for Information Policy Leadership at Hunton & Williams, founded in 2001, is a privacy think tank and consulting practice that provides strategic consulting services and helps members develop global privacy and data security strategies for the digital age. It also provides members with a forum for shaping privacy solutions and joins companies, consumer leaders and senior policy makers to develop next-generation privacy principles that enable global information flows.

About Hunton & Williams LLP

Hunton & Williams LLP provides legal services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals, as well as to a broad array of other entities. Since our establishment more than a century ago, Hunton & Williams has grown to more than 1,000 attorneys serving clients in 100 countries from 19 offices around the world. While our practice has a strong industry focus on energy, financial services and life sciences, the depth and breadth of our experience extends to more than 100 separate practice areas, including bankruptcy and creditors rights, commercial litigation, corporate transactions and securities law, intellectual property, international and government relations, regulatory law, products liability, and privacy and information management.