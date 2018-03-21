Hunton & Williams Webinar Focuses on SEC Cybersecurity Guidance

Hunton & Williams LLP partners Lisa J. Sotto, Aaron Simpson and Scott Kimpel and senior associate Brittany Bacon discussed in a recent webinar the Securities and Exchange Commission’s latest cybersecurity guidance.

For the first time since its last major staff pronouncement on cybersecurity in 2011, the SEC last month released new interpretive guidance for public companies that will change the way issuers approach cybersecurity risk and how they disclose cybersecurity risks and incidents.

In the webinar, Sotto, Simpson, Kimpel and Bacon discussed this new guidance within the context of the current cyber threat landscape, including outlining changes in regulatory obligations under European Union law with respect to the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation and historical SEC enforcement actions related to cybersecurity.

You can access a recording of the webinar here.

Hunton’s privacy and cybersecurity practice is known globally for its international scope, depth of experience, breadth of knowledge and outstanding client service. The team is composed of more than 30 privacy and cybersecurity professionals in the United States, Europe and Asia who respond to corporate data breaches and shape cybersecurity and privacy policy across the globe.

The practice is ranked as one of the top privacy and data security practices by Computerworld magazine, Chambers and Partners, and The Legal 500. For more information, visit www.huntonprivacyblog.com.