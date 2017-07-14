Hunton’s Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Helps Businesses Prepare for Ransomware and Cyber Attacks

Hunton & Williams LLP’s Global Privacy and Cybersecurity practice is experienced in helping businesses and other organizations take into account legal considerations in their efforts to prevent, investigate and recover from disruptive ransomware attacks, like the global ransomware attack that hit over 150 countries beginning May 12, 2017, and another ransomware variant, “Petya,” which began affecting computers on June 27, 2017, in the Ukraine before spreading worldwide. A wide range of industries have been impacted by these attacks, including businesses, hospitals, utilities and government entities around the world. Lawyers from our globally renowned cybersecurity legal team are seasoned in guiding companies through the slew of activities triggered by these and other cybersecurity incidents.

Ransomware is one of the many types of recent cyber attacks that can have significant legal implications for affected entities and industries for whom data access, integrity and availability are critical; health care and financial companies are particularly vulnerable. As affected entities work to understand and respond to the threat of ransomware, below is a summary of key legal considerations.

FTC Enforcement

Breach Notification Laws

Data Security Laws

Litigation

Agency Guidance

Industry Standards and Best Practices

Our firm has assisted in more than 1,200 data breaches and cybersecurity incidents worldwide. Together, our lawyers devise legal solutions to help companies mitigate risks stemming from malicious ransomware attacks and other security incidents.

Read our full client alert on this issue.

For more information on the recent ransomware attacks, please visit our Privacy and Information Security Law Blog.