George Howell and Lisa Sotto have been named to Legal 500’s inaugural list of Hall of Fame lawyers. Howell was recognized for REITs, and Sotto for data protection and privacy law. The Hall of Fame comprises individuals who have been selected by the publication as a leading lawyer for six consecutive years.
Legal 500 Names Howell, Sotto to Hall of Fame
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