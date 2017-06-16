Legal 500 Positions Hunton Among Top US Law Firms

Hunton & Williams LLP earned top rankings in the latest Legal 500 United States guide. The firm’s cyber law practice was recognized as top-tier nationwide.
Hunton & Williams was recommended in 11 practices areas.
Tier 1
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber law (including data protection and privacy)
Tier 2
Industry Focus – Energy: renewable/alternative
Industry Focus – Environment: litigation
Industry Focus – Environment: regulatory
Media, technology and telecoms – Outsourcing
Tier 3
Finance – Project finance: advice to lender
Finance – Structured finance
Real Estate
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Tier 4
Finance – Project finance: advice to sponsor
Tier 5
M&A/Corporate and commercial – M&A: middle-market (sub-$500)
Five Individuals Listed as Leading Lawyers
- William Brownell for Industry focus – Environment – litigation
- William Wehrum for Industry focus – Environment – regulatory
- Lisa Sotto for Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber law (including data protection and privacy)
- Randall Parks for Media, Technology and Telecoms – Outsourcing
- George Howell for Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS)
Forty-four Lawyers Recommended in the Guide’s Editorial Narrative
listed by industry or practice focus
- Finance – Project finance – advice to lender
Michael Klaus
Gregory Lang
Michael Madden
Raj Pande
Jeffrey Schroeder
- Finance – Structured finance
Melinda Beres
Kevin Buckley
Edward Douma
Tom Hiner
Jonathan Kim
Brent Lewis
Mike Nedzbala
Amy Williams
- Industry focus – Energy – renewable/alternative
John Beardsworth
Ellis Butler
Ryan Ketchum
David Lowman
Eric Pogue
Jeffrey Schroeder
- Industry focus – Environment – litigation
Shannon Broome
William Brownell
Deidre Duncan
Charles Knauss
William Wehrum
- Industry focus – Environment – regulatory
Tom Boer
William Wehrum
- M&A/Corporate and commercial – M&A – middle-market (sub-$500m)
Fernando Alonso
Justin Moore III
Steve Patterson
Gary Thompson
- Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber law (including data protection and privacy)
Brittany Bacon
Lisa Sotto
- Media, Technology and Telecoms – Outsourcing
Andrew Geyer
Jeffrey Harvey
Cecilia Oh
Randall Parks
- Real Estate
Marvin Ehrlich
Rori Malech
Howard Schreiber
Carl Schwartz
Mark Vowell
- Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
James Davidson
George Howell
Robert Smith
Mark Wickersham
David Wright