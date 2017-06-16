Legal 500 Positions Hunton Among Top US Law Firms

Time 2 Minute Read
News

Hunton & Williams LLP earned top rankings in the latest Legal 500 United States guide. The firm’s cyber law practice was recognized as top-tier nationwide.

Hunton & Williams was recommended in 11 practices areas.

Tier 1
Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber law (including data protection and privacy)

Tier 2
Industry Focus – Energy: renewable/alternative
Industry Focus – Environment: litigation
Industry Focus – Environment: regulatory
Media, technology and telecoms – Outsourcing

Tier 3
Finance – Project finance: advice to lender
Finance – Structured finance
Real Estate
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Tier 4
Finance – Project finance: advice to sponsor

Tier 5
M&A/Corporate and commercial – M&A: middle-market (sub-$500)


Five Individuals Listed as Leading Lawyers

  • William Brownell for Industry focus – Environment – litigation
  • William Wehrum for Industry focus – Environment – regulatory
  • Lisa Sotto for Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber law (including data protection and privacy)
  • Randall Parks for Media, Technology and Telecoms – Outsourcing
  • George Howell for Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS)


Forty-four Lawyers Recommended in the Guide’s Editorial Narrative

listed by industry or practice focus

  • Finance – Project finance – advice to lender
    Michael Klaus
    Gregory Lang
    Michael Madden
    Raj Pande
    Jeffrey Schroeder
  • Finance – Structured finance
    Melinda Beres
    Kevin Buckley
    Edward Douma
    Tom Hiner
    Jonathan Kim
    Brent Lewis
    Mike Nedzbala
    Amy Williams
  • Industry focus – Energy – renewable/alternative
    John Beardsworth
    Ellis Butler
    Ryan Ketchum
    David Lowman
    Eric Pogue
    Jeffrey Schroeder
  • Industry focus – Environment – litigation
    Shannon Broome
    William Brownell
    Deidre Duncan
    Charles Knauss
    William Wehrum
  • Industry focus – Environment – regulatory
    Tom Boer
    William Wehrum
  • M&A/Corporate and commercial – M&A – middle-market (sub-$500m)
    Fernando Alonso
    Justin Moore III
    Steve Patterson
    Gary Thompson
  • Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber law (including data protection and privacy)
    Brittany Bacon
    Lisa Sotto
  • Media, Technology and Telecoms – Outsourcing
    Andrew Geyer
    Jeffrey Harvey
    Cecilia Oh
    Randall Parks
  • Real Estate
    Marvin Ehrlich
    Rori Malech
    Howard Schreiber
    Carl Schwartz
    Mark Vowell
  • Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
    James Davidson
    George Howell
    Robert Smith
    Mark Wickersham
    David Wright
Jump to Page