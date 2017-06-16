Legal 500 Positions Hunton Among Top US Law Firms

Hunton & Williams LLP earned top rankings in the latest Legal 500 United States guide. The firm’s cyber law practice was recognized as top-tier nationwide.

Hunton & Williams was recommended in 11 practices areas.

Tier 1

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber law (including data protection and privacy)

Tier 2

Industry Focus – Energy: renewable/alternative

Industry Focus – Environment: litigation

Industry Focus – Environment: regulatory

Media, technology and telecoms – Outsourcing

Tier 3

Finance – Project finance: advice to lender

Finance – Structured finance

Real Estate

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Tier 4

Finance – Project finance: advice to sponsor

Tier 5

M&A/Corporate and commercial – M&A: middle-market (sub-$500)



Five Individuals Listed as Leading Lawyers

William Brownell for Industry focus – Environment – litigation

William Wehrum for Industry focus – Environment – regulatory

Lisa Sotto for Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber law (including data protection and privacy)

Randall Parks for Media, Technology and Telecoms – Outsourcing

George Howell for Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS)



Forty-four Lawyers Recommended in the Guide’s Editorial Narrative

listed by industry or practice focus