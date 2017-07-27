Lisa Sotto Discusses Identity Theft Prevention Live on Washington DC’s Fox Channel

Lisa Sotto, head of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, appeared live on Washington, DC’s Fox Station to discuss the case of Dallas Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead and to warn against the risk of identity theft. Watch her live interview here.

Lisa has received widespread recognition for her work in the areas of privacy and cybersecurity. She chairs the US Department of Homeland Security’s Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee. She is regularly sought after by media outlets and industry publications for her professional insights; and appears regularly on national television and radio new programs.

She is a part of Hunton & Williams’ award-winning global privacy and cybersecurity practice, which focuses on all aspects of privacy, data protection, cybersecurity, information governance, cyber insurance, litigation and e-commerce issues for multinational companies across a broad range of industry sectors.