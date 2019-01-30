National Diversity Council and Healthcare Diversity Council Recognize Courtney Glaser in Top 25 Multicultural Leaders in Healthcare

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Houston partner Courtney Glaser has been recognized by the National Diversity Council and Healthcare Diversity Council as one of the Top 25 Multicultural Leaders in Healthcare (Houston). This recognition spotlights professionals who are dedicated to quality healthcare and have positively impacted the Greater Houston community.

Courtney, a partner in the firm’s Managed Care Litigation practice, has represented group insurers, plan administrators, third-party claim administrators and employers in lawsuits and arbitrations involving medical benefits, billing issues, fraud and other disputes. Courtney’s insurance and ERISA practice has included jurisdictional, discovery and standard of review issues unique to ERISA cases. As part of her managed care practice, Courtney represents clients in federal and state lawsuits, as well as arbitrations, including disputes surrounding provider agreements, as well as overpayment and fraudulent billing issues. Courtney’s skill at managing large, complex disputes includes significant experience with claims data management and medical coding and billing issues, as well as privacy issues unique to the health care industry.

About the National Diversity Council

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.