SEC Discussions over Dodd-Frank Intensifying, Scott Kimpel Tells Law360

SEC Official's Fiery Dissent Exposes Agency Strife

Law360

Scott Kimpel remarks on the increase in heated dialogue at the SEC – much of it related to implementing the Dodd-Frank Act – noting, "We’re seeing more of the partisan rancor on Capitol Hill trickling down to the commission.” Kimpel’s practice encompasses a range of matters involving securities laws, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, and corporate governance. He previously served as counsel to a former SEC commissioner.