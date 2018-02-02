Hunton & Williams Represents Carlisle Companies Incorporated in Signing Definitive Agreement to Sell Carlisle Foodservice Products for $750M

Hunton & Williams LLP represented Carlisle Companies Incorporated in signing a definitive agreement to sell its Carlisle FoodService Products (CFS) division to funds managed by The Jordan Company, a middle-market private equity firm, for $750 million in cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances, and is expected to close within the first quarter of 2018.

CFS manufactures and markets professional-grade solutions for the restaurant, hospitality, healthcare, and janitorial segments. In January 2017, Hunton & Williams represented CFS in connection with its acquisition of San Jamar, which added a number of innovative products with a strong focus on food safety. CFS also produces a comprehensive line of janitorial, waste, and material handling product lines for both the foodservice and sanitary maintenance industries. The CFS segment reported over $320 million of revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2017.

Hunton & Williams’ cross-office multidisciplinary team was led by corporate team lawyers Sean Ducharme, Rachel Northup and Clay Bennett, and included tax and ERISA team lawyers Jeff Blair, Scott Austin, Mike Alexander and Caitlin Sawyer, real estate team lawyers Dan Campbell and A.J. Carroll, real estate specialist Allyson Moore, competition team lawyers Amanda Wait and Andy Eklund, labor team lawyer Ryan Glasgow, environmental team lawyer Dan Jordanger, intellectual property team lawyer Dave Baker, and corporate finance team lawyers Eric Nedell, Hillary Patterson and Jess Tobin.