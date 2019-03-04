Tammy Brennig Named One of Houston's 50 Most Influential Women of 2018

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that Tammy Brennig has been named one of “Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2018” by Houston Woman Magazine.

Each of the honorees was nominated for inclusion in the “50 Most Influential Women” list by a subscriber of Houston Woman Magazine and, later, selected by the staff of the publication.

According to Beverly Denver, publisher of Houston Woman Magazine, “Those selected as Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2018 are individuals with vast networks of social and professional connections. They have earned an enviable reputation for their expertise in a particular field or arena. They are knowledgeable, credible and trustworthy. The thoughts and actions of these women influence the thoughts and actions of others. It is our distinct pleasure to introduce these remarkable women to our readers and to others in our community.” Since 2008, Houston Woman Magazine has published an annual, keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of the Year.

Tammy Brennig is the Houston Office Managing Partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth , a global law firm of more than 1,000 lawyers that was created with the merger of Hunton & Williams LLP and Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP in April 2018. She currently serves as an ex officio member of the firm's Executive Committee, and is a member of the firm's Opinion Committee. As a highly-regarded, long-time corporate finance partner, Tammy represents some of the most recognizable private and public companies in the energy and financial services sector. She has an extensive practice that includes the representation of financial institutions, institutional investors and corporate borrowers in all types of secured and unsecured financing transactions. Tammy routinely represents large commercial banks in connection with syndicated credit facilities in a broad range of industries, including energy, technology, construction, automotive, death care, real estate and financial products and services. She also has extensive experience in derivative transactions, and regularly advises clients on a wide range of derivative products.

In addition to her work, Tammy has focused on improving diversity through mentoring and supporting younger lawyers. For many years she served as the firmwide hiring partner, recruiting new lawyers to the firm. She also served on the firm’s Diversity Committee, Women’s Initiative Team and Associates Committee, spearheading the creation of flexible work path programs and leadership programs for women and overseeing mentorship programs for attorneys with diverse backgrounds. Personally, Tammy regularly serves as a one-on-one mentor for young lawyers, and has worked to improve the careers of new and would-be lawyers by assisting in the creation of orientation programs to provide career development guidance to law students at The University of Texas and the University of Houston.



Tammy serves on the board of the National Association for Law Placement (NALP), an association for legal professionals who advise law students, lawyers, law offices and law schools in North America and beyond. She is a member of the Texas Sage Chapter of the National Charity League (NCL), in which she serves on the Provisional Orientation Committee. Through the NCL and the firm’s community service projects, she has devoted time to the Houston Food Bank, Texas Children’s Hospital, the Nehemiah Center and Child Advocates. Tammy served on the South Texas College of Law Alumni Association Board of Directors from 2007 to 2016, served as president of the association from 2015 to 2016, and served on the law school’s Board of Directors for a year.



In 2017, The National Diversity Council named Tammy one of the “Houston Top 50 Women in Law,” and the Center for Houston’s Future selected her to participate in the 2017 Class of the highly-regarded Business/Civic Leadership Forum. The Forum, which engages distinguished business and civic leaders, addresses economic and social issues to identify opportunities to build a better region.

Tammy has been married for 20 years and has two children.

A Celebration Dinner, attended by the honorees and their invited guests, was held Wednesday night, Feb. 27, 2019 at the Junior League of Houston. The ballroom there was full with more than 360 participating in the festivities.