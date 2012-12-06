The Washington Post Interviews Scott Kimpel About Recent SEC Exits

Three SEC officials to exit agency

The Washington Post

Scott Kimpel spoke with The Washington Post about three top officials at the Securities and Exchange Commission who announced recently that they plan to leave the agency, and said that for the divisions and the legal office, the "pick-and-shovel work" will continue with or without their chiefs and that a deputy to a director "will get the nod to take over until a permanent successor is found." Scott's practice encompasses a wide range of matters involving the securities laws, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, financings, restructurings, corporate governance, regulatory enforcement, administrative law, and public policy.