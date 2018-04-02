Three Hunton Andrews Kurth Partners Named BTI Client Service All-Stars for 2018

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP partners Bob Jewell, Stephen Demm and Dan McCormick were named BTI Client Service All-Stars for 2018, among a select group of 326 lawyers identified as client service leaders by corporate counsel at the world’s leading organizations. For the past eight consecutive years, one or more Hunton Andrews Kurth lawyers have been named to BTI Consulting Group’s All-Stars list.

Jewell is the firm’s managing partner emeritus. His principal areas of practice are mergers and acquisitions (both domestic and foreign), corporate governance and capital markets transactions. In over 35 years of practice, Bob has particular experience relating to the energy services industry, the refining industry, master limited partnerships, real estate investment trusts, the forest products industry and representing special committees of boards of directors.

Demm’s practice focuses on intellectual property litigation, counseling, and prosecution, with emphasis on trademark, trade dress, copyright, domain name and technology litigation and dispute resolution. His practice also includes intellectual property audits and policies; clearance, registration and management of intellectual property assets and intellectual property and technology licenses, transfers, and agreements.

McCormick concentrates his practice in transactional work involving real estate, hospitality and hotel law, automotive, business and general contract law. His practice includes extensive experience with hotels, apartments, commercial and industrial projects and income producing properties of every variety, including joint ventures, acquisition, sale, automotive distributorships, management, property development, financing and leasing.

BTI states that only corporate counsel may single out a lawyer for the Client Service All-Star designation, using six attributes: superior client focus, client experience, legal skills, unmatched understanding of the client’s business, outsized value and innovative thought leadership.