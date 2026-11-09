Virginia Lawyers Weekly Honors Five Hunton Attorneys in its Inaugural Virginia Legal 250

Hunton is pleased to announce that five of its attorneys have been honored in the inaugural edition of Virginia’s Legal 250 by Virginia Lawyers Weekly. The curated list celebrates the Commonwealth’s legal leaders across 40 categories of law, replacing and building upon the publication’s practice-specific Go To Lawyer lists.
Hunton’s honorees to the inaugural list include:
Steven M. Haas
Business Transactions
Rudene Mercer Haynes
Business Transactions
Lonnie D. Nunley, III
Environmental
Randall S. Parks
Administrative Law
Johnathon E. Schronce
Business Litigation
The full 2026 list of Virginia’s Legal Elite can be viewed here.