Washington Office Managing Partner Wendell Taylor Featured in Washington Business Journal

Wendell Taylor, recently named managing partner of the firm’s Washington DC office, was featured in Washington Business Journal’s “People On the Move.” Taylor shares his wit and wisdom in a spotlight Q&A.

Wendell is a long-standing member of the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and is in charge of minority lawyer programs. A nationally known lawyer, Taylor represents businesses and individuals in complex state and federal trial and class action litigation, with particular emphasis in antitrust litigation, government antitrust investigations, and white-collar criminal defense. He is a member of the firm’s competition and consumer protection practice, which provides experienced counsel and innovative legal solutions to business challenges and strategic opportunities in antitrust and consumer protection litigation, merger review and enforcement investigations. Read In the Spotlight: Q&A with Wendell Taylor.