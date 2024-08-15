Overview

A.J. practices in the area of capital finance and real estate. He focuses on commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, construction and real estate finance, real estate development and leasing, traditional and renewable energy projects, and loan workouts and restructuring.

Experience

  • Assisted with preparing and negotiating long-term commercial leases at healthcare facilities, manufacturing sites, and data centers.
  • Drafted lease and ancillary documents for the operation of a coal-fired cogeneration plant and subsequent conversion to a natural gas facility.
  • Advised lenders in connection with numerous wind and solar energy projects located on public and private lands, including former landfills.
  • Assisted a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with acquiring new properties for a multifamily housing portfolio in various states.
  • Prepared an advisory agreement for a construction developer engaged in a multiphase condominium project.
  • Advised lender in connection with financing of the construction of a grocery store under a community revitalization project using New Markets Tax Credits.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Selected as One to Watch for Construction Law and Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Virginia Bar Association

News

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2014

MS, Troy University, 2012

MPS, University of Maryland, 2011

BA, Iona College, 2001

Admissions

Virginia

