Aasees Kaur

Aaseesdeep “Aasees” Kaur

Associate

Overview

Aasees counsels clients on their commercial real estate transactions, often assisting with acquisitions, dispositions, financing, development, construction, and leasing matters. She represents investors, institutional lenders, owners, developers, and others in connection with their real estate assets, including multifamily properties, industrial facilities, mixed-use projects, office buildings, hotels, and retail properties.

Education

JD, American University Washington College of Law, 2024

BA, Wake Forest University, 2018

Admissions

New York

Jump to Page