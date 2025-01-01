Aaseesdeep “Aasees” Kaur
Associate
Overview
Aasees counsels clients on their commercial real estate transactions, often assisting with acquisitions, dispositions, financing, development, construction, and leasing matters. She represents investors, institutional lenders, owners, developers, and others in connection with their real estate assets, including multifamily properties, industrial facilities, mixed-use projects, office buildings, hotels, and retail properties.
Education
JD, American University Washington College of Law, 2024
BA, Wake Forest University, 2018
Admissions
New York