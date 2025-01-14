Abigail Contreras
Overview
Abigail counsels clients on environmental, energy, natural resources, and sustainability-related matters across industries. She represents clients in matters arising under federal and state environmental laws, including enforcement actions under the Clean Water Act, CERCLA, and Prop 65. She assists clients in navigating complex permitting, with a focus on renewable energy projects, and performs environmental due diligence in connection with the acquisition of energy and water infrastructure projects. Abigail is also experienced with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations and supports the firm’s climate and sustainability-focused work for multinational clients with global supply chains. Prior to joining Hunton, Abigail worked as a legal extern for a publicly traded consumer products company, where she advised the business on regulatory compliance and assisted with SEC and sustainability reporting and gained valuable experience that helps her provide counsel that balances business and legal concerns.
During law school, Abigail supported a professor in writing the first-ever casebook on Confined Animal Feeding Operations (forthcoming). Abigail also sat on the Lewis & Clark Sustainability Council, where she worked with professors and administrators to reduce the school’s waste volume, acquire onsite renewable energy sources, and increase sustainability topics in the curriculum.
Abigail is a contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.
Experience
- Advises on California permitting and regulatory requirements, including obligations arising under the California Environmental Quality Act, California Coastal Act, California Public Records Act, and Prop 65.
- Advises on federal permitting and regulatory requirements under the Clean Water Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Superfund/CERCLA, Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, National Environmental Policy Act, and Clean Air Act.
- Assists in the defense of citizen suits brought under the Clean Water Act, CERCLA, and California’s Prop 65.
- Advises on corporate compliance with evolving ESG standards in the US and European Union.
- Assists with challenges associated with contaminated sites under CERCLA.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association, Section of Environmental, Energy, and Resources Law
Education
JD, Lewis & Clark Law School, magna cum laude, 2023
BA, Sustainable Food Systems, New York University, cum laude, 2019
Admissions
California