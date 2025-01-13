Abigail M. Lyle
Overview
Abigail’s practice focuses on regulatory compliance and defending companies in enforcement actions and litigation related to consumer protection laws. Abigail regularly defends companies in litigation involving lending and deposit practices and federal and state consumer protection laws. She also advises clients on a variety of compliance issues, including fair lending (Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Regulation B, and Fair Housing Act), mortgage origination and servicing (Truth in Lending Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, flood insurance issues, and licensing), deposit products (Regulation E, Regulation DD, and overdraft and NSF practices), and consumer protection, including marketing practices (Fair Credit Reporting Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and its state counterparts, Telephone Consumer Protection Act and its state counterparts, and Unfair Deceptive or Abusive Acts or Practices). She regularly represents regulated entities, directors, and officers in investigations, examinations, and enforcement actions by the Department of Justice, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Reserve, Texas Department of Banking, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, including responding to notices of violation, examination findings, and administrative proceedings on issues relating to lending and deposit practices and consumer protection.
Abigail served as a judicial clerk for the Honorable William P. Dimitrouleas of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida from 2009-2011. Abigail is admitted to practice before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern, Middle, and Northern Districts of Florida, the U.S. District Courts for Eastern, Northern, Southern, and Western Districts of Texas, and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
Experience
Litigation Experience
- Represents financial institution in putative class action relating to overdraft and NSF fee practices.
- Represents financial institution in putative class action litigation asserting Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims.
- Represents financial institution in putative class action relating to debt collection practices.
- Represents Fintech company in national portfolio of litigation relating to consumer protection claims.
- Defended financial institution in putative class action asserting Regulation E and state unfair and deceptive claims.
- Defended national restaurant chain in class action litigation asserting Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims.
- Defended multiple financial institutions in putative class actions relating to overdraft and NSF fee practices.
- Defended national retailer in putative class action litigation asserting claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.
- Defended credit union in class action litigation relating to credit insurance product.
- Defended national mortgage servicer in class action litigation relating to force-placed insurance.
- Defended financial institution in Truth in Lending Act class action.
- Defended financial institutions in class actions involving credit card lending practices and securities fraud.
- Defended national bank in connection with €100 million advance fee prime bank fraud.
- Defended financial institutions, including credit card issuers, Fintech companies, mortgage lenders, and auto lenders, in numerous Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Fair Credit Reporting Act, Truth in Lending Act, and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act litigation matters.
Compliance Experience
- Advised dozens of financial institutions and Fintech companies regarding fair lending issues, including analysis of potential disparate impact and redlining risk areas related to lending policies and programs.
- Advised dozens of financial institutions in connection with Regulation DD and Regulation E compliance and developing compliant overdraft and NSF products and services.
- Advised multiple financial institutions and investors in connection with the financing, purchase, and securitization of loan products and potential acquisitions of financial services companies.
- Advised mortgage lenders and Fintech companies on multiple matters involving Section 8 of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act and developing compliant agreements and services.
- Advised numerous financial services companies, retailers, restaurant chains, and utility companies regarding Telephone Consumer Protection Act compliance and developing compliant marketing and collection programs.
- Advised numerous financial services companies on compliance with the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Truth in Lending Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, Unfair Deceptive or Abusive Acts or Practices, and related policies and procedures.
- Advised numerous financial institutions, Fintech companies, and retailers in connection with Fair Credit Reporting Act compliance and developing compliant products and services.
- Advised numerous financial institutions in connection with flood insurance regulations.
- Advised multiple entities regarding state licensing requirements for lending and servicing activities.
Enforcement Experience
- Represented dozens of financial institutions, directors, and officers in examinations and enforcement actions by the Department of Justice, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Reserve, Texas Department of Banking, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
- Represented dozens of financial institutions in connection with examinations and investigations related to fair lending laws, including numerous Department of Justice referrals and investigations.
- Represented multiple financial institutions in connection with examinations and investigations related to overdraft and NSF fee practices.
- Assisted multiple banks, mortgage companies, and Fintech companies in preparing for regulatory examinations by performing reviews of their lending, servicing, and deposit practices, policies, and procedures.
- Defended multiple U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development notices of violation and administrative actions.
- Defended multiple financial institutions in connection with civil money penalty referrals for alleged violations of Unfair Deceptive or Abusive Acts, flood insurance regulations, and overdraft and NSF requirements.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Future Star, Texas, Benchmark Litigation, 2021-2025
- Recommended for Finance: FinTech, Legal 500 United States, 2024
- Selected as a “Rising Star” for Business Litigation, Florida Super Lawyers magazine, 2016
- Named a “Rising Star” among the top lawyers in Florida by Florida Super Lawyers magazine, 2014-2017
Insights
Legal Updates
- 8 Minute ReadJanuary 13, 2025Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 23, 2024Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadApril 28, 2023Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadMarch 18, 2022Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadDecember 14, 2021Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadJuly 7, 2021Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadMay 10, 2021Legal Update
- 8 Minute ReadApril 12, 2021Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadOctober 23, 2020Legal Update
- May 18, 2020Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadMarch 23, 2020Legal Update
- June 18, 2019Legal Update
- May 22, 2019Legal Update
- April 23, 2019Legal Update
- February 13, 2019Legal Update
- January 30, 2019Legal Update
- June 8, 2018Legal Update
- June 7, 2018Legal Update
- February 21, 2017Legal Update
- February 12, 2018Legal Update
- January 9, 2018Legal Update
- September 13, 2017Legal Update
- August 23, 2017Legal Update
- July 31, 2017Legal Update
- July 25, 2017Legal Update
- April 13, 2017Legal Update
- December 2015Legal Update
- January 08, 2014Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- February 13, 2024EventSpeakerICBA Webinar: Legal Trends and Insights on Deposit Fees, Dallas, TX
- January 25, 2024EventSpeakerThe Bank CEO Network, Redlining – A New Hot Button, Dallas, TX
- May 7-12, 2023EventSpeakerThe Bank CEO Network, Responding to Regulatory Trends, Tucson, AZ
- September 16, 2022EventSpeakerSWBAC and TBA 2022 Annual Legal Conference, Fair Lending Hot Topics and Regulatory Focus Areas, Fort Worth, TX
- May 17, 2022EventSpeakerThe Bank CEO Network, Turning the Corner: What Was Coming Is Now Here, Dallas, TX
- February 28-March 1, 2022EventSpeakerThe Bank CEO Network, 2022 First Annual Forum, Operational and Regulatory Compliance Issues – Focus Areas for 2022, San Antonio, TX
- September 28, 2021EventSpeakerIndependent Community Bankers of America, Banking Hot Topics With a Back-to-the-Future Element, Dallas, TX
- August 25, 2021EventSpeakerIndependent Community Bankers of America, 2021 LEAD FWD Summit, Fair Lending and Fair Access Under the Biden Administration, Dallas, TX
- May 2-14, 2021EventSpeakerThe Bank CEO Network, The Evolving Impact of the Biden Administration on Regulatory Compliance, Dallas, TX
- February 10, 2021EventSpeakerIndependent Community Bankers of America, Consumer Compliance – What to Expect in 2021, Dallas, TX
- June 11, 2020EventSpeakerCredit Union Compliance Professionals, Fair Lending: State of Enforcement & Focus Areas for 2020, Dallas, TX
- May 21, 2020EventSpeakerIndependent Community Bankers of America, Why Fight Rather Than Settle – The Scarlet Letter of Enforcement Actions, Dallas, TX
- January 19, 2020EventSpeakerBank Regulatory Update, Officer’s Retreat, Fort Worth, TX
- December 30, 2019EventSpeakerBankersWeb, What Board of Directors Should Know About Compliance: An Overview of Hot Topics and Focus Areas in Banking Compliance, Dallas, TX
- October 22, 2019EventSpeakerIndependent Community Bankers of America, Annual Current Issues Certification Conference: Fair Lending: Hot Topics and Focus Areas for 2019, Charlotte, NC
- October 10, 2019EventSpeakerIndependent Community Bankers of America Webinar: Anything Old is New Again: Recent Trends in Fair Lending, Overdraft, Flood Insurance, and Consumer Protection, Dallas, TX
- October 1, 2019EventSpeakerNAFCU Regulatory Compliance Seminar: Fair Lending Exam Procedures
- September 25, 2019EventSpeakerMarketing, Texting, and the TCPA – The Changing Landscape, Richmond, VA
- September 24, 2019EventSpeakerIndependent Community Bankers of America, Annual Current Issues Certification Conference: Fair Lending: Hot Topics and Focus Areas for 2019, Minneapolis, MN
- May 2, 2019EventSpeakerTIB Conference, Fair Lending: State of Enforcement and Focus Areas for 2019
- February 15, 2019EventSpeakerBanking Law Forum, Consumer Compliance: The CFPB, UDAAP, and Fair Lending, Miami, FL
- October 23, 2018EventSpeakerIndependent Community Bankers of America, Annual Current Issues Certification Conference: Fair Lending in the Post De-Regulation Era, Phoenix, AZ
- September 25, 2018EventSpeakerIndependent Community Bankers of America, Annual Current Issues Certification Conference: Fair Lending in the Post De-Regulation Era, Minneapolis, MN
- May 30, 2018EventSpeakerRisky Business: Data Practices That Could Cause Trouble, Nineteenth Annual Institute on Privacy and Data Security Law, New York, NY
- July 14, 2016EventSpeakerIndirect Auto Lending, The CFPB and DOJ’s Regulation of Indirect Auto Lending Through Continued Enforcement Actions, Plano, TX
- February 21, 2014EventSpeakerFlorida Banker Association Risk Management Workshop: Compliance Risk – UDAAP, Fair Lending, & Third Party Risk Management, Tampa, FL
- February 20, 2014EventSpeakerFlorida Banker Association Risk Management Workshop: Compliance Risk – UDAAP, Fair Lending, & Third Party Risk Management, Miami, FL
- September 23, 2013EventSpeakerWestern Independent Bankers 2013 Education Summit & Expo: Want to Avoid Surprises in Fair Lending, UDAAP, Third-Party Risk and Compliance Management Systems? Anaheim, CA
- June 6, 2013EventSpeakerFIBA presents: Fair Lending, Third-Party Risk and UDAAP, and other Big Picture Hot Button Compliance Issues, Miami, FL
Publications
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 20, 2024Publication
- March 2022Publication
- Fall 2021Publication
- July/August 2021Publication
- February/March 2021Publication
- February 2021Publication
- September 2020Publication
- July 22, 2019Publication
- July 9, 2019Publication
- May 21, 2019Publication
- November/December 2018Publication
- October 2017Publication
- June 9, 2017Publication
- August 2015PublicationDOJ Reiterates Cooperation to Obtain Full Credit and Avoid Penalties, The Wyoming Banker
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 5, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 29, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 30, 2021News
- July 15, 2021Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 2, 2020News
- March 30, 2020Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadMay 17, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 30, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 2, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 8, 2017News
- 5 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2011News
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Writing & Research Editor for the University of Miami Law Review, Miami Scholar, 2007
BA, Political Science, Furman University, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Eta Sigma, Pi Sigma Alpha, 2003
Admissions
Texas
Florida
North Carolina
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
US District Court, Southern District of Florida
US District Court, Middle District of Florida
US District Court, Northern District of Florida
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin
Clerkships
- US District Court, Southern District of Florida