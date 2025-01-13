Abigail’s practice focuses on regulatory compliance and defending companies in enforcement actions and litigation related to consumer protection laws. Abigail regularly defends companies in litigation involving lending and deposit practices and federal and state consumer protection laws. She also advises clients on a variety of compliance issues, including fair lending (Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Regulation B, and Fair Housing Act), mortgage origination and servicing (Truth in Lending Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, flood insurance issues, and licensing), deposit products (Regulation E, Regulation DD, and overdraft and NSF practices), and consumer protection, including marketing practices (Fair Credit Reporting Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and its state counterparts, Telephone Consumer Protection Act and its state counterparts, and Unfair Deceptive or Abusive Acts or Practices). She regularly represents regulated entities, directors, and officers in investigations, examinations, and enforcement actions by the Department of Justice, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Reserve, Texas Department of Banking, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, including responding to notices of violation, examination findings, and administrative proceedings on issues relating to lending and deposit practices and consumer protection.

Abigail served as a judicial clerk for the Honorable William P. Dimitrouleas of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida from 2009-2011. Abigail is admitted to practice before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern, Middle, and Northern Districts of Florida, the U.S. District Courts for Eastern, Northern, Southern, and Western Districts of Texas, and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.