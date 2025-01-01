Adam utilizes his collaborative nature and talent for bringing people together to efficiently shepherd and close high-stakes oil and gas deals. With over 15 years of private practice and in-house experience advising on complex transactions—including acquisitions, divestitures, joint venture arrangements, equity investment vehicles, operational agreements, and financing arrangements—he counsels public and private companies, management teams, and equity investors on all types of business arrangements, primarily in the upstream, midstream, oilfield services, and energy transition sectors.