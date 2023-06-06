Adam focuses his practice on corporate and transactional matters, including capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance issues. Adam counsels clients on a range of securities transactions, including debt and equity financings, registered debt offerings, SEC registered public offerings, Rule 144A/Regulation S debt offerings, and private placements. He has experience advising clients on general corporate matters, including public and private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, divestures, and portfolio company formations, and regularly advises companies in connection with periodic SEC reporting, corporate governance, and compliance matters. In addition, he has experience advising private equity clients with respect to a variety of energy investments.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Adam served as in-house counsel to a Canadian investment bank, covering its US and Latin America capital markets desk. Adam has a keen insight into the issues, challenges, and opportunities that clients face, derived from significant in-house experience advising executive management and corporate boards and managing cross-disciplinary teams in a variety of transactions.