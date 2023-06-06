Adam Lyons
Overview
Adam focuses his practice on corporate and transactional matters, including capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance issues. Adam counsels clients on a range of securities transactions, including debt and equity financings, registered debt offerings, SEC registered public offerings, Rule 144A/Regulation S debt offerings, and private placements. He has experience advising clients on general corporate matters, including public and private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, divestures, and portfolio company formations, and regularly advises companies in connection with periodic SEC reporting, corporate governance, and compliance matters. In addition, he has experience advising private equity clients with respect to a variety of energy investments.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Adam served as in-house counsel to a Canadian investment bank, covering its US and Latin America capital markets desk. Adam has a keen insight into the issues, challenges, and opportunities that clients face, derived from significant in-house experience advising executive management and corporate boards and managing cross-disciplinary teams in a variety of transactions.
Experience
Capital Market Transactions
- Represented a public media company in its initial public offering of common stock.
- Represented a leading provider of technology and services to the financial services industry in a Rule 144A offering of $700 million of senior notes.
- Represented a private equity-backed software company in a Rule 144A offering of $560 million of senior notes in connection with a public merger transaction.
- Represented a leading enterprise software company in a Rule 144A offering of $465 million in connection with merger transaction.
- Represented a public media company in a Rule 144A offering of $265 million of senior notes.
- Represented a leading provider of technology and services to the financial services industry in a Rule 144A offering of $150 million of senior notes.
- Represented an international technology & business processing company in its issuance of senior notes in a Rule 144A offering.
- Represented underwriters in the initial public offering of a leading provider of independent medical examinations.
- Served as Senior Legal Counsel for Scotiabank covering its equity and debt capital markets desk.
- Served as in-house counsel to an oilfield services company during its initial public offering process.
Private Equity Transactions
- Represented a private equity company in its lead role in a $1.3 billion line of equity commitment to an oil and gas company focused on offshore exploration.
- Represented a private equity company in a $800 million line of equity commitment to a newly formed upstream company focused on Southeast Asia oil and gas exploration and development.
- Represented a private equity company in its $500 million line of equity commitment in a producer-focused midstream company.
- Represented a private equity backed international liquid bulk terminals company in its acquisition of the terminal facility.
- Represented a private equity company in its lead role in a $600 million line of equity commitment to an East Africa-focused exploration and production company.
- Represented a private equity company in its $60 million line of equity investment in an upstream oil and gas company.
- Represented a private equity company and several of its portfolio companies in domestic and international acquisitions and sales of energy services companies.
- Represented a private equity company in a $3.2 billion take private acquisition.
Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
- Served as in-house corporate and securities counsel to an oilfield services company in its $1.8 billion public merger of equals.
- Represented a Texas-based oil and gas services company in its sale of convertible notes and options.
- Represented a major Texas-based chemical company in its acquisition of substantially all the assets of a private Houston-based chemical company.
- Represented a financial services firm in the acquisition of all outstanding stock of an Oklahoma-based reverse mortgage lender.
- Represented one of the largest investors, developers, and operators of apartment communities in the US in various corporate transactions.
- Represented a private equity backed energy services company in a joint venture to control one of its providers of logistic solutions.
Affiliations
Professional
- Board Member and Finance Committee Chair, Letting Everyone Achieve Dreams, Inc., a Houston-based non-profit
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
News
Education
JD, Harvard Law School, 2009
MPA/ID, Harvard University - Kennedy School of Government, 2009
BA, 2003
Admissions
Texas
New York