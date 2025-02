Adam’s practice focuses on capital markets transactions with an emphasis on public utilities and energy companies. Adam is a member of the firm’s energy and infrastructure team. He has experience representing issuers and underwriters on a range of securities transactions including debt and equity financings. Adam counsels clients on SEC registered public offerings, Rule 144A/Regulation S offerings and private placements. In addition to his traditional capital markets experience, Adam has represented the underwriters in several dedicated utility rate securitization transactions. Adam also has experience advising clients on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) offerings and establishment of ESG frameworks.