Overview

Adam is an immigration attorney who focuses exclusively on business immigration law, working with human resources departments, global mobility managers and in-house counsel to develop and pursue customized corporate immigration policies and strategies, facilitate the hiring and international movement of key personnel, and comply with I-9 regulations.

As a member of the firm’s immigration practice group, Adam advises clients seeking to obtain immigration benefits for themselves and their employees. He has extensive experience in the manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, financial services, and energy industries, working with clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, nonprofits, and individuals. Adam manages the delivery of high quality immigration services related to the hiring of foreign nationals and movement of personnel between international offices, with a focus on L-1, H-1B, E-2, TN, O-1, and H-3 visa categories, and all of the employment-based permanent residence categories. He also assists in supervision of the practice’s Global immigration services.

Adam is a contributing author to the the firms Immigration Law Blog.  He is a regular speaker, presenting on a wide range of business immigration law topics to human resources personnel at conferences and client locations.

Experience

  • Oversees the preparation and processing of petitions and visa applications to obtain employment authorization for foreign nationals, primarily in the H-1B, L-1, E-2, O-1 and TN categories, including dependent status and employment authorization for spouses of H/L/E employees.
  • Advises clients about establishing Blanket L-1 programs and registering for expedited E-2 visas to streamline the transfer of key international employees to United States offices.
  • Develops and implements creative strategies to overcome challenges related to H-1B cap limits including temporary visa categories, EB-1 immigrant petitions and PERM-based applications, and analyzes international assignments that can lead to L-1 petition approval.
  • Counsels businesses on policies and procedures for I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification, including visits to client sites to perform internal audits and training for personnel.
  • Oversees I-9 compliance aspects of due diligence projects involving mergers and acquisitions, and represents clients before DHS in connection with I-9 investigations.
  • Counsels clients on the immigration consequences of mergers and acquisitions and develops strategies to mitigate negative consequences on sponsored employees in L-1, E-2, H-1B and other categories.
  • Develops strategies and oversees preparation of employment-based immigrant visa petitions for multinational managers/executives, persons of extraordinary ability, National Interest Waiver cases and outstanding researchers.
  • Develops custom strategies and supervises recruitment efforts and processing of labor certification (PERM) applications with the US Department of Labor’s National Processing Center in Atlanta.
  • Supervises preparation and processing of routine and complex immigrant petition filings, including successor-in-interest, EB-3 “downgrades,” Schedule A petitions for nurses and physical therapists, and various other situations.
  • Advises nonprofit organizations with obtaining cap-exempt status for the filing of H-1B petitions; religious organizations of various denominations with R-1 petitions and special immigrant petitions for temporary and permanent employment of religious workers.
  • Advises clients on training programs utilizing J-1 and H-3 visa categories; B-1/B-2 visa applications and use of Visa Waiver Program for business visitors; P-1 petitions for internationally recognized athletes; and P-3 visas for cultural entertainers.
  • Works with individuals to prepare and submit family-based immigrant visa petitions, immigrant visas, and adjustment of status applications; also assists with K-1/K-3 visas for fiancées and spouses of US citizens, maintenance of permanent residence counseling, and naturalization applications.
  • Represented asylum applicant in defensive case before immigration court, and represents refugees before USCIS offices abroad and UNHCR.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Immigration, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2024
  • Recognized as a Leader in Immigration Law, District of Columbia, Chambers USA, 2018-2024
  • Named Best Lawyer in Immigration Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • 2016 Michael Maggio Pro Bono Award, American Immigration Lawyers Association

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA)

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 1999

BA, International Relations, Boston College, cum laude, 1995

Admissions

District of Columbia

