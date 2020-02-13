Adam is an immigration attorney who focuses exclusively on business immigration law, working with human resources departments, global mobility managers and in-house counsel to develop and pursue customized corporate immigration policies and strategies, facilitate the hiring and international movement of key personnel, and comply with I-9 regulations.

As a member of the firm’s immigration practice group, Adam advises clients seeking to obtain immigration benefits for themselves and their employees. He has extensive experience in the manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, financial services, and energy industries, working with clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, nonprofits, and individuals. Adam manages the delivery of high quality immigration services related to the hiring of foreign nationals and movement of personnel between international offices, with a focus on L-1, H-1B, E-2, TN, O-1, and H-3 visa categories, and all of the employment-based permanent residence categories. He also assists in supervision of the practice’s Global immigration services.

Adam is a contributing author to the the firm’s Immigration Law Blog. He is a regular speaker, presenting on a wide range of business immigration law topics to human resources personnel at conferences and client locations.