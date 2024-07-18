Adam regularly counsels clients from various sectors on a wide range of legal issues associated with cybersecurity risk management and data protection. He also assists clients with managing their compliance with global privacy laws and negotiating complex commercial contracts related to privacy, data monetization and information security issues.

Adam advises clients on managing cybersecurity and data protection risks and compliance issues across various industries, including in the energy, manufacturing, utilities, technology, financial, healthcare and retail sectors. Adam has extensive experience helping clients with responding to high-profile global cybersecurity incidents, including serving as a lead attorney on cyber attacks against US critical infrastructure, large-scale data breaches, ransomware and cyber extortion events, supply chain attacks, and many others. His cybersecurity practice includes both counseling clients in responding to security incidents and helping them with enhancing their cybersecurity risk management and governance controls.

Adam also helps clients with building global privacy programs and regularly counsels on compliance with various privacy, electronic surveillance and computer trespass laws. In addition, he routinely negotiates a wide range of technology and data licensing agreements, and assists clients in conducting diligence and negotiating privacy and data security aspects of corporate transactions.

Clients value the technical perspective Adam brings to matters. Adam has designed and published mobile applications for the iOS platform, and has technical experience working with database and information security applications. He also has a master’s degree in computer science. During law school, Adam served as a research assistant for the Hon. Richard A. Posner and the economist William Landes.