Adriana A. Perez
Associate
Overview
Adriana’s practice focuses on advising policyholders in insurance coverage and reinsurance matters, and other business litigation. Adriana has represented clients in federal and state courts in insurance coverage, reinsurance, and other complex insurance litigation matters. Additionally, Adriana counsels policyholders regarding insurance claim evaluation and strategy, cyber risks, and recovery of insurance proceeds under third parties’ insurance policies.
Experience
- Represented cedent in eight-day jury trial involving facultative reinsurance and disputes over allocation, primary policy limits, and umbrella policy coverage for defense costs.
- Advised clients on COVID-19 insurance claims for business interruption, contingent business income (CBI), extra expense, civil authority, ingress/egress, D&O, and general liability coverages.
- Represents clients in connection with disputes involving general liability, errors and omissions/professional liability, and directors’ and officers’ liability policies.
- Represents clients in obtaining coverage for various cyber incidents, including ransomware claims.
- Represents clients in multi-million dollar reinsurance disputes in litigation involving follow the fortunes and follow the settlement doctrines and allocation disputes.
- Counsels clients in reinsurance recovery efforts under facultative and treaty business.
- Represents clients in matters involving coverage for professional liability claims, including in litigation involving broker negligence.
- Advises clients in connection with bad faith and extra-contractual claims related to insurance and reinsurance claims.
- Represents clients in various business matters, including negligent misrepresentations claims and contractual disputes.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named to the Rising List, National Association of Women Lawyers, 2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Co-chair, National Association of Women Lawyers, 2024
- Member, American Bar Association
- Member, Cuban American Bar Association
- Member, National Association of Women Lawyers
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadJanuary 12, 2023Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- April 23, 2024Event
- March 6, 2024Event
- April 11, 2022Event
Publications
- January 30, 2025Publication
- March 22, 2024Publication
- September 11, 2023Publication
- April 4, 2023Publication
- February 6, 2023Publication
- Fall 2022Publication
- February 9, 2022Publication
- November 2, 2021Publication
- February 2021Publication
- May 19, 2020Publication
- January 2020Publication
- September 26, 2019Publication
Blog Posts
- January 2, 2025Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- June 20, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 21, 2023News
- November 2, 2021NewsHunton Andrews Kurth Implements Pilot Program Proposed by Summer Associates in Diversity Hackathon Competition
Education
JD, Vanderbilt Law School, Dean's Scholar, 2017
BA, Political Science, University of Florida, cum laude, 2014
Admissions
Florida
Languages
- Spanish