Adrianna's practice covers a broad range of complex commercial litigation matters, with an emphasis on energy litigation. She has advised and represented clients in various stages of litigation, including pre-suit matters, discovery (written discovery and depositions), motion practice, and settlement. Adrianna has represented clients in state and federal court, as well as in alternative dispute resolution settings. While Adrianna’s primary focus is on energy litigation, she has represented clients across a number of industries, including oil and gas companies, construction companies, investment companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, and government entities.