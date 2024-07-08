Aidan Gross
Overview
Aidan focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and white collar matters. He has experience litigating issues related to breach of contract, data breaches and cybersecurity, and government investigations into large businesses. Currently, Aidan represents a large telecommunications company and a large electric distribution company in their respective breach of contract disputes, as well as multiple financial institutions in regulatory investigations. In addition to his budding commercial litigation and white collar practices, Aidan represents tenants in pro-bono eviction cases.
During law school, Aidan was a member of the Florida Moot Court Team and Florida Trial Team. As a member of the Florida Moot Court Team, Aidan had the opportunity to argue before the Florida Supreme Court. In his final year of law school, Aidan was a certified legal intern with the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial Circuit and an intern with the Honorable Daniel C. Irick in the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Aidan will be serving as a law clerk to the Honorable Paul C. Huck in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida in 2026.
In his free time, Aidan enjoys working out, serving at his local church, and spending time with his family in Puerto Rico.
Experience
- Representing large interstate electric distribution company in $300M contractual dispute
- Representing large telecommunications company in breach of contract dispute
- Representing multiple large financial institutions in regulatory investigations
Affiliations
Professional
- Miami-Dade Bar Association
- The Federalist Society
Insights
Legal Updates
- 5 Minute ReadJuly 8, 2024Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadOctober 19, 2023Legal Update
Publications
- March 21, 2024Publication
- March 15, 2024Publication
- March 14, 2024Publication
- February 9, 2024Publication
- November 27, 2023Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 28, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 14, 2024News
Education
JD, University of Florida Levin College of Law, cum laude, 2023
BA, Soka University of America, magna cum laude, 2020
Admissions
Florida
Courts
US District Court, Southern District of Florida
Languages
- Spanish