During law school, Aidan was a member of the Florida Moot Court Team and Florida Trial Team. As a member of the Florida Moot Court Team, Aidan had the opportunity to argue before the Florida Supreme Court. In his final year of law school, Aidan was a certified legal intern with the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial Circuit and an intern with the Honorable Daniel C. Irick in the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Aidan will be serving as a law clerk to the Honorable Paul C. Huck in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida in 2026.

In his free time, Aidan enjoys working out, serving at his local church, and spending time with his family in Puerto Rico.