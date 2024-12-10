Alan Cunningham
-
- Mobile
Overview
Alan is a leading UK asset finance lawyer focusing on aviation, shipping, equipment finance, receivables, automotive, and defense. He advises on high-end transactional mandates and financings, as well as broader aviation, marine, and financial services matters.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Alan led the asset finance teams at EY Law and DLA Piper. He began his career as an aviation finance and leasing lawyer at large international law firms in London, Hong Kong, and Paris, then later broadened his practice to include ship, rail, and equipment finance, leasing, automotive, and energy assets. Alan also acts on receivables funding structures, particularly for private credit institutions including the sale and purchase of asset finance and other lease and loan books, forward flow receivables deals, and non-capital markets securitization work.
Alan is consistently ranked in both Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a leading lawyer in his field. Chambers & Partners quotes clients who call Alan “the very best lawyer specializing in business and private aviation,” noting that he is “great at negotiating,” “firm, fair and diligent,” and “very savvy and skilled at putting everyone at ease.”
Experience
- Aviation – Corporate Jets. Represented many banks, lessors, corporates, operators, HNWIs and family offices on the sale, acquisition, leasing, financing and tax structuring of private jets including Gulfstream, Bombardier, Falcon, Embraer and Citation. Also acted for banks and lessors on default and repossession situations as well as commercial disputes and M&A in this sector.
- Aviation – Commercial. Advised banks, lessors, private credit institutions and airlines on senior, mezzanine and junior financings of Boeing, Airbus, Embraer and ATR aircraft and discreet engine facilities for commercial, flag carrier and cargo operators.
- Aviation – Rotary. Acted on the acquisition, leasing, financing and tax structures of air ambulances, police helicopters, rotary fleets in the energy sector, aerial filming and VIP helicopters.
- Marine – Passenger. Advised for a UK bank on the refinancing of Ro-Ro ferries for P&O, advised the operator on its refinancing of the Northern Isles ferry fleet and on its bid to operate the Western Isles ferry service.
- Marine – Nearshore. Acted on the financing of offshore and nearshore vessels in the windfarm, oil and gas, mining and port construction sectors including acting for the banks on the financing the world’s largest dredger for Jan de Nul and acting for the lender on the construction financing of Bibby Line’s Wavemaster. Have advised on the acquisition and funding of many crew transfer vessels, transshipment vessels, accommodation vessels, pipe laying barges, anchor handling tugs and platform supply vessels.
- Defence – Marine. Acted for the UK Ministry of Defence on the £2bn design, build and supply of 3 Fleet Solid Support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary for the supply of the UK Carrier Strike Group. Also acted on the acquisition of 2 Multi Role Ocean Surveillance Ship (MROS) also operated by the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.
- Defence – Aviation. Acted for the operator on the lease financing of 8 King Air 200 aircraft for training military pilots at RAF Cranfield.
- Rail. Advised a UK train operating company on the £150m design, build and supply of rolling stock and locomotives for the Scottish Sleeper rail service.
- Energy. Advised 2 UK clearing banks on the £94m financing of 12 peaking plants using containerized gensets to provide instant power to the UK grid under the UK Capacity Market Mechanism.
- IT Financing. Acted for the financial services arm of an IT hardware manufacturer on the roll out of its IT equipment finance lease product in Australia, India, the Netherlands, the UK and US.
- Bank Documentation. Drafted standard form aviation, marine and equipment finance and leasing documents for many UK and international banks.
- Forward Flow Receivables – Real Estate. Acted for a private credit institution on forward flow credit facilities with respect to real estate bridge lending in the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.
- Forward Flow Receivables – Consumer. Advised a private credit house in the UK on a £400m forward flow facility with a personal loan originator in relation to high yield consumer loans. Also advised other private credit institutions on forward flow mezzanine facilities to fund small business credit card receivables.
- Portfolio Acquisition and NPLs. Advised on the acquisition on the acquisition of the residual GE Equipment Finance book in the UK and on its acquisition of Abbey’s block discounting book and subsequent sale of that book to NatWest.
News
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media Mention
- December 10, 2024Media MentionMentionedEY Law Loses 11-Strong Team to Hunton Andrews Kurth in London, The Global Legal Post
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 17, 2024News
- October 11, 2024Media Mention
- October 11, 2024Media Mention
- October 11, 2024Media Mention
- October 9, 2024Media Mention
- October 9, 2024Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 8, 2024News
Education
LLM, The London School of Economics and Political Science, 1994
LLB, Manchester Metropolitan University/University of Amsterdam, 1993
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)