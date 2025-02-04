Alejandro Silva
Overview
Alejandro has more than 30 years of experience facilitating billions of dollars of investments, financings and complex transactions across a wide range of sectors and industries in Latin America. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Alejandro served as Assistant General Counsel at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. In this role, he was responsible for IFC’s investment and advisory operations in Latin America and the Caribbean (over $5 billion of new loan and equity financings in fiscal year 2018 alone). While at the IFC, he was also in charge of the global restructuring and financial institutions teams.
During the course of his career, Alejandro has represented lenders and investors in the energy, telecommunications, retail, agribusiness and financial services industries, among others, all over Latin America. He has been involved in major cross border mergers and acquisitions and corporate financings, representing PE funds, financial institutions and regional and global companies. In the infrastructure sector, Alejandro has represented multilateral development institutions and private lenders in project financings in the power, oil & gas, water and transportation sectors.
His work has included supporting project finance, corporate lending, equity investments and asset recovery matters in Latin America. He has also advised clients in connection with the structuring of debt and equity investments, local currency financing and bond issuances in the region. Alejandro also has significant experience in working with regulators and national and local authorities across Latin America in the implementation of new projects and investments and providing policy and strategic direction to his clients. This experience, combined with his many years as both external and in-house counsel, allows him to bring a unique, hands-on, practical approach to his representation of all types of clients.
Experience
- Represented international lenders and multilateral institutions in the structuring of infrastructure projects in multiple countries in Latin America.
- Represented equity investors in the financial, services and manufacturing sectors in all major jurisdictions in Latin America including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Peru and Mexico.
- Advised authorities and investors in connection with PPPs and concessions in the transportation and health sectors and frequently participated in policy dialogue and structuring of sectoral programmatic solutions.
- Led the private sector involvement in the Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional S.A., the public-private infrastructure development bank in Colombia.
- Assisted regional and global companies with respect to financing and regulatory matters in connection with their projects and operations in Latin America.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in the International category of Latin Lawyer 250, 2021, 2023-2025
- Recommended for Banking and Finance (2022-2024) and Projects and Energy (2023), The Legal 500 Latin America
News
*Special Legal Consultant - Admitted only in Colombia. Not admitted in DC.
Education
LLM, Banking Law, Universidad del Rosario, 1990
LLM, Administrative Law, Universidad de los Andes, 1989
JD, Universidad del Rosario, 1988
Admissions
Colombia
Languages
- Spanish