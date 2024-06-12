Aly represents clients in connection with the development and financing of renewable and conventional energy projects across the United States. She regularly advises financial institutions in connection with their investments into solar and wind (including repowering) projects on both a single project and portfolio basis.

Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Aly served as an associate at a Pennsylvania law firm’s energy and environmental group, where she represented entities in state and federal administrative proceedings, advised on energy transactions and provided guidance on regulatory compliance.