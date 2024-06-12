Alessandra L. Hylander
Associate
Aly represents clients in connection with the development and financing of renewable and conventional energy projects across the United States. She regularly advises financial institutions in connection with their investments into solar and wind (including repowering) projects on both a single project and portfolio basis.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Aly served as an associate at a Pennsylvania law firm’s energy and environmental group, where she represented entities in state and federal administrative proceedings, advised on energy transactions and provided guidance on regulatory compliance.
- Represented a financial institution in connection with its tax equity investment in a portfolio of wind farms across the United States.
- Represented a financial institution in connection with its tax equity investment in a wind project in Texas.
- Represented a financial institution in connection with its tax equity investment in a portfolio of wind projects in California.
- Represented an investor in connection with its tax equity investment in a solar farm in Texas.
- Represented a financial institution in connection with its tax equity investment in a wind project in Nebraska.
- Recommended for Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power, Legal 500 United States, 2024
- Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Public Utility Law Section
JD, Duke University School of Law, 2015
BS, University of Maryland, 2012
District of Columbia
Pennsylvania