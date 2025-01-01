Alex Chumbley
Overview
Alex is an energy litigation associate in the firm’s Richmond office. Before joining the firm, Alex served as a law clerk to the Honorable Regina S. Edwards of the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. During his tenure there, Alex was involved in various stages of pre-trial civil and criminal litigation.
While in law school, Alex was the Editor-in-Chief of the William & Mary Business Law Review. As a law student, he also interned with federal judges on both the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Eastern District of Virginia.
Alex serves his community through his active pro bono practice, which includes representing tenants in eviction proceedings.
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, magna cum laude, 2022
BA, Centre College, 2017
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Western District of Kentucky