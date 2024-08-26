Alex Cunningham
Alex is an associate on the energy and infrastructure team who advises a range of international clients in the energy, natural resources, and infrastructure sectors, with a particular focus on Africa and emerging markets. His experience includes counseling on project development, acquisitions and disposals, joint ventures, and project and acquisition financings.
- Advised a listed African energy company in connection with its $1 billion acquisition of the assets and shares of operator of four license areas in Nigeria from an oil major and an associated multi-source acquisition financing.
- Advised a leading global energy trader on the financing of its joint venture interest in a $7 billion oil and gas project in Ghana’s Offshore Cape Three Points field, including a $500 million International Development Association letter of credit facility in support of the gas offtake arrangements, and the $1.65 billion project financing of its interest.
- Advised the lenders on a $900 million senior secured reserve-based acquisition financing to a Norwegian energy company for its acquisition of the Danish upstream oil and gas assets of a leading international oil company.
- Advised an EPC contractor and vendor financier in connection with the restructuring of the project financing arrangements for a $3 billion hydro-cracker refinery in Egypt.
- Advised a Cypriot state-owned gas company in connection with the supply of LNG to Cyprus and the procurement, development, and financing of the necessary infrastructure facilities. The project will require floating storage and regasification facilities to be permanently located in the Vasilikos Bay on the southern coast of Cyprus, mooring/berthing facilities, a pipeline connecting the regasification facilities to the receiving point onshore, and other facilities required for the operation of the system.
- Advised the EPC contractor and vendor finance lender in connection with the 400 MW combined cycle gas turbine Bridge Power Project in Ghana, including the global settlement of high value disputes between the parties and the restructuring of the project and its financing to cater for a change in primary fuel.
- Advised the sponsor on the financing aspects of the development of a pyrolysis plant in the Netherlands for the production of the client’s proprietary HUPA renewable marine fuel and circular naphtha products.
- Advised the lenders on a $175 million reserve-based loan to an oil and gas company, based on the reserves from the Te Giac Trang field in Indonesia, financing its acquisition of an Egyptian oil and gas company.
- Advised a strategic investor in connection with the greenfield development and project financing of a new 200MW combined heat and gas-fired power plant in North Macedonia.
- Advised a European DFI and the other lenders on the financing and development of a hydropower project in Uganda.
- Advised the project company in connection with the financing of the A5 Motorway PPP project, Ost region, Austria.
- Advised one of the world’s largest clean energy producers on its establishment in an emerging market and the related acquisition of a wind project.
- Advised the lenders in connection with the project financing of a reverse osmosis desalination plant in West Africa.
- Advised a developer in connection with two disposals of solar power projects in Spain.
- Advised a renewable energy fund on the €75.5 million refinancing of a portfolio of wind power projects in Greece.
- Advised the lenders to an international energy company on four unsecured bilateral facilities totaling approximately $400 million.
- Advised the lender on a $810 million bank guarantee facility to an international energy company.
*The experience listed above includes previous experience at another firm.
