Alex counsels clients on all aspects of insurance coverage. He guides them in obtaining appropriate coverage and resolving disputes over coverage, including in litigation and arbitration.

Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Alex served as a law clerk to the Honorable Charles P. Kocoras of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. He was also an attorney in the New York office of a major international law firm where he focused on insurance and complex commercial matters in courts and tribunals across the country.

While in law school, Alex served as an intern to the Honorable Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia; the US Department of Justice, Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch; and the US Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Civil Enforcement, Cross-Cutting Policy Office.

Before becoming a lawyer, Alex worked as a government relations and strategic communications professional in DC.

Alex has an extensive background in policy debate. While at the University of Michigan, Alex was a two-time National Debate Tournament finalist.