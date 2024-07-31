Alex D. Pappas
Overview
Alex counsels clients on all aspects of insurance coverage. He guides them in obtaining appropriate coverage and resolving disputes over coverage, including in litigation and arbitration.
Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Alex served as a law clerk to the Honorable Charles P. Kocoras of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. He was also an attorney in the New York office of a major international law firm where he focused on insurance and complex commercial matters in courts and tribunals across the country.
While in law school, Alex served as an intern to the Honorable Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia; the US Department of Justice, Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch; and the US Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Civil Enforcement, Cross-Cutting Policy Office.
Before becoming a lawyer, Alex worked as a government relations and strategic communications professional in DC.
Alex has an extensive background in policy debate. While at the University of Michigan, Alex was a two-time National Debate Tournament finalist.
Experience
- Advised clients on available insurance coverage in connection with corporate transactions.
- Represented a market-leading translation company in a dispute with its insurer in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
- Representing an energy client and bankruptcy trustee in the litigation of pollution legal liability insurance claims about alleged environmental releases from a petroleum refinery and coverage for related class actions.
- Representing a Florida nonprofit and its CEO in an insurance coverage dispute concerning an underlying federal defamation lawsuit.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association Section of Litigation, Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee
- Member, American Bar Association, Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section
- Member, Washington Urban Debate League
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- Event
- EventPanelistWashington Urban Debate League Trial Simulation, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
Publications
- January 2025Publication
- 5 Minute ReadDecember 10, 2024Publication
- December 5, 2024Newsletter
- 7 Minute ReadOctober 10, 2024Publication
- 26 Minute ReadAugust 14, 2024Publication
- 31 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024Publication
- May 2, 2024Publication
- April 4, 2024Publication
- January 31, 2024Publication
- March-April 2024Publication
- January 16, 2024Publication
- December 11, 2023Publication
- December 8, 2023Publication
- Fall 2023Publication
- November 14, 2023Newsletter
- September 5, 2023Publication
- November 16, 2020PublicationCo-authorThere is a ‘Better then Negligible’ Chance You Are Invoking the Wrong Standard: The Preliminary Injunction Analysis in the Seventh Circuit, Chicago Bar Association
- October 13, 2020PublicationAuthorBack To Basics: Does The Constitutional Requirement of Personal Jurisdiction Apply To Multi-Jurisdictional Subpoenas Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 45?, Chicago Bar Association
Blog Posts
- February 5, 2025Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- January 6, 2025Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- November 25, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- October 3, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- September 26, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- June 28, 2024Blockchain Legal Resource
- June 18, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- June 18, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- June 17, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- April 16, 2024Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, magna cum laude, Senior Editor, Georgetown Environmental Law Review, 2020
BA, Political Science, University of Michigan, 2015
Admissions
District of Columbia
Illinois
New York
Clerkships
- US District Court, Northern District of Illinois