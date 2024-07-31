Overview

Alex counsels clients on all aspects of insurance coverage. He guides them in obtaining appropriate coverage and resolving disputes over coverage, including in litigation and arbitration. 

Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Alex served as a law clerk to the Honorable Charles P. Kocoras of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. He was also an attorney in the New York office of a major international law firm where he focused on insurance and complex commercial matters in courts and tribunals across the country.

While in law school, Alex served as an intern to the Honorable Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia; the US Department of Justice, Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch; and the US Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Civil Enforcement, Cross-Cutting Policy Office.

Before becoming a lawyer, Alex worked as a government relations and strategic communications professional in DC. 

Alex has an extensive background in policy debate. While at the University of Michigan, Alex was a two-time National Debate Tournament finalist.

Experience

  • Advised clients on available insurance coverage in connection with corporate transactions.
  • Represented a market-leading translation company in a dispute with its insurer in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
  • Representing an energy client and bankruptcy trustee in the litigation of pollution legal liability insurance claims about alleged environmental releases from a petroleum refinery and coverage for related class actions.
  • Representing a Florida nonprofit and its CEO in an insurance coverage dispute concerning an underlying federal defamation lawsuit.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Bar Association Section of Litigation, Insurance Coverage Litigation Committee
  • Member, American Bar Association, Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section
  • Member, Washington Urban Debate League

Education

JD, Georgetown University Law Center, magna cum laude, Senior Editor, Georgetown Environmental Law Review, 2020

BA, Political Science, University of Michigan, 2015

Admissions

District of Columbia

Illinois

New York

Clerkships

  • US District Court, Northern District of Illinois

