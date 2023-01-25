Alexa N. Williams
Alexa’s practice includes a broad range of general corporate and securities matters, including SEC reporting and mergers and acquisitions. Alexa assists clients with US capital markets transactions, including public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities, and she advises clients regarding periodic SEC reporting, corporate governance and compliance matters. She also advises clients in connection with mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity investments and corporate restructurings.
- Represented Shawkwei & Partners with the merger of BSKP Merger Sub, Inc. with and into ZymeFlow. M&A Advisor’s 2024 Energy Deal of the Year (Under $100MM).
- Represented the underwriters in Kinder Morgan, Inc’s $750,000,000 offering 4.800% Senior Notes due 2033 and $750,000,000 offering of 5.450% Senior Notes due 2052.
- Represented the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of the General Partner of Rattler Midstream LP in its affiliate's $160 million acquisition of water midstream assets from subsidiaries of Diamondback Energy, Inc.
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Perpetua Resources Corp.’s $57.5 million offering of common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters’ of their over-allotment option.
- Represented the sales agent in connection with the commencement of a new at-the-market offering program for NextDecade Corporation.
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s $34.5 million offering of 9.00% Senior Notes due 2026, including the full exercise by the underwriters’ of their option to purchase additional notes.
- Represented underwriters in connection with $34.5 million offering of senior notes by Ramaco Resources, Inc.
JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, Articles Editor, Houston Law Review, Order of the Barons, 2020
BA, The University of Mississippi, cum laude, 2017
Texas