Alexandra regularly represents clients facing challenges under key environmental statutes, including counseling clients on the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) processes for contaminated sites. She also has experience advising federal permit applicants on the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) review processes. Additionally, Alexandra assists clients in responding to subpoenas and information requests.

Alexandra is a regular contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.