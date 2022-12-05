Alexandra Hamilton
Overview
Alexandra focuses on environmental issues across media involving regulation, compliance, enforcement and litigation.
Alexandra represents clients on matters arising under a wide range of federal environmental laws. She advises clients on the regulatory process, including preparing comments on rulemakings and guidance documents issued under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and Clean Water Act (CWA), counseling clients on regulatory compliance related to chemical and toxic substances, and assisting clients in the process of obtaining federal permits. Alexandra assists in representing clients in judicial challenges to rulemakings and federal permits before federal appellate and district courts. She also performs environmental due diligence in connection with the acquisition of energy and water infrastructure projects. Additionally, Alexandra has notable experience advising clients on civil and criminal enforcement defense matters and internal investigations under various environmental laws.
Alexandra regularly represents clients facing challenges under key environmental statutes, including counseling clients on the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) processes for contaminated sites. She also has experience advising federal permit applicants on the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) review processes. Additionally, Alexandra assists clients in responding to subpoenas and information requests.
Alexandra is a regular contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.
Experience
- Assists in advising electric utility regarding CERCLA remedial investigation and cleanup of river sediment site in major metropolitan area.
- Counsels clients in response to enforcement actions relating to various environmental laws, including the CWA, Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), Toxics Substances Control Act (TSCA), and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).
- Assists in representing clients in D.C. Circuit litigation over CAA rulemakings and guidance documents.
- Counseled an association of Fortune 100 companies dedicated to promoting the efficient and effective regulations under the CAA, including construction and operating permitting strategies under New Source Review (NSR) and Title V of the federal CAA and state programs.
- Advised trade association clients and prepared comments on CAA Section 112 Residual Risk and Technology Review rulemakings.
- Represented clients defending environmental permits challenged under the NEPAin federal district and appellate courts.
- Performs environmental diligence in connection with the development and acquisition of significant energy facilities and water treatment and supply systems.
- Advised clients on compliance with CWA regulatory requirements, including the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit renewal process and advised clients on issues related to CAA emissions control requirements.
- Counseled clients on compliance with California’s Proposition 65.
- Maintains an active pro bono practice focused on post-conviction relief proceedings.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Environment: Litigation, Legal 500 United States, 2021-2024
- Selected as One to Watch for Environmental Law and Litigation – Environmental, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Leadership Development Program, ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources (SEER)
Insights
Legal Updates
- 6 Minute ReadDecember 5, 2022Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- May 8, 2024Event
- May 1, 2024Event
- April 24, 2024Event
- April 17, 2024Event
- October 10, 2023EventPanelistHuntonAK Advantage Series – ESG CLE Webinar
- August 21, 2023EventSpeakerESG Trends, ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources (SEER) Career Panel for Law Students
- June 13, 2023EventSpeakerEUCI Conference for Electric Utilities: Environmental Compliance & Permitting for Utilities: Clean Water Act
- May 23, 2023EventSpeakerTrends and Developments in CCUS Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and Its Role in Achieving a Low Carbon Energy Future, Energy Infrastructure Council’s Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference
- November 3, 2021EventSpeakerEmbassy of Canada and Consulate General of Canada in Chicago, Water Environment Federation's Technical Exhibition and Conference: Infrastructure Bill
- June 11, 2021EventPresenterSolid and Hazardous Waste Management: RCRA and CERCLA, EUCI Environmental Law & Litigation 101 for Electric Utilities
- June 11, 2021EventPresenterTSCA: Spill and Release Notifications & Other Key Issues, EUCI Environmental Law & Litigation 101 for Electric Utilities
- June 11, 2021EventSpeakerSolid and Hazardous Waste Management: RCRA and CERCLA, EUCI Conference
- June 11, 2021EventSpeakerTSCA: Spill and Release Notifications & Other Key Issues, EUCI Conference
Publications
- Spring 2024Newsletter
- Fall 2023Publication
- May 11, 2023Publication
- January 2023Publication
- October 2020Publication
- October 1, 2018Publication
- March 5, 2018Publication
Blog Posts
- January 14, 2025The Nickel Report
- July 11, 2024The Nickel Report
- July 2, 2024The Nickel Report
- May 20, 2024The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel ReportCo-author
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 1, 2024News
- April 1, 2024News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 24, 2022News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
Education
JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, Editor-in-Chief, The Regulatory Review, Articles Editor, University of Pennsylvania Journal of Constitutional Law, Articles Editor, East Asia Law Review, 2016
BA, Archaeology, The George Washington University, 2011
Admissions
California
District of Columbia
Government Service
Intern, US Department of Energy, Office of General Counsel
Additional Service Areas
- Batteries and Energy Storage
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Endangered Species Act
- Energy
- Energy Litigation
- Energy Transition
- National Environmental Policy Act
- Natural Resources
- Public Lands
- Superfund (CERCLA), Site Remediation and Natural Resource Damages
- Sustainability
- Waste and the Circular Economy
- Water Quality, Wetlands, Groundwater, and Drinking Water
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Retail and Consumer Products