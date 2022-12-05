Overview

Alexandra focuses on environmental issues across media involving regulation, compliance, enforcement and litigation.

Alexandra represents clients on matters arising under a wide range of federal environmental laws. She advises clients on the regulatory process, including preparing comments on rulemakings and guidance documents issued under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and Clean Water Act (CWA), counseling clients on regulatory compliance related to chemical and toxic substances, and assisting clients in the process of obtaining federal permits. Alexandra assists in representing clients in judicial challenges to rulemakings and federal permits before federal appellate and district courts. She also performs environmental due diligence in connection with the acquisition of energy and water infrastructure projects. Additionally, Alexandra has notable experience advising clients on civil and criminal enforcement defense matters and internal investigations under various environmental laws.

Alexandra regularly represents clients facing challenges under key environmental statutes, including counseling clients on the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) processes for contaminated sites. She also has experience advising federal permit applicants on the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) review processes. Additionally, Alexandra assists clients in responding to subpoenas and information requests.

Alexandra is a regular contributor to the firm’s Nickel Report blog.

Experience

  • Assists in advising electric utility regarding CERCLA remedial investigation and cleanup of river sediment site in major metropolitan area.
  • Counsels clients in response to enforcement actions relating to various environmental laws, including the CWA, Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), Toxics Substances Control Act (TSCA), and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA).
  • Assists in representing clients in D.C. Circuit litigation over CAA rulemakings and guidance documents.
  • Counseled an association of Fortune 100 companies dedicated to promoting the efficient and effective regulations under the CAA, including construction and operating permitting strategies under New Source Review (NSR) and Title V of the federal CAA and state programs.
  • Advised trade association clients and prepared comments on CAA Section 112 Residual Risk and Technology Review rulemakings.
  • Represented clients defending environmental permits challenged under the NEPAin federal district and appellate courts.
  • Performs environmental diligence in connection with the development and acquisition of significant energy facilities and water treatment and supply systems.
  • Advised clients on compliance with CWA regulatory requirements, including the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit renewal process and advised clients on issues related to CAA emissions control requirements.
  • Counseled clients on compliance with California’s Proposition 65.
  • Maintains an active pro bono practice focused on post-conviction relief proceedings.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Environment: Litigation, Legal 500 United States, 2021-2024
  • Selected as One to Watch for Environmental Law and Litigation – Environmental, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
  • 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Leadership Development Program, ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources (SEER)

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • May 8, 2024
    Event
    Moderator
    Sustainability and ESG Webinar Series: Sustainability, ESG, and Crisis Management
  • May 1, 2024
    Speaker
    Speaker
    Sustainability and ESG Webinar Series: The Circular Economy
  • April 24, 2024
    Speaker
    Speaker
    Sustainability and ESG Webinar Series: Responsible Supply Chain
  • April 17, 2024
    Speaker
    Speaker
    Sustainability and ESG Webinar Series: Climate Disclosures and Sustainability Reporting
  • October 10, 2023
    Event
    Panelist
    HuntonAK Advantage Series – ESG CLE Webinar
  • August 21, 2023
    Speaker
    Speaker
    ESG Trends, ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources (SEER) Career Panel for Law Students
  • June 13, 2023
    Speaker
    Speaker
    EUCI Conference for Electric Utilities: Environmental Compliance & Permitting for Utilities: Clean Water Act
  • May 23, 2023
    Speaker
    Speaker
    Trends and Developments in CCUS Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and Its Role in Achieving a Low Carbon Energy Future, Energy Infrastructure Council’s Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference
  • November 3, 2021
    Speaker
    Speaker
    Embassy of Canada and Consulate General of Canada in Chicago, Water Environment Federation's Technical Exhibition and Conference: Infrastructure Bill
  • June 11, 2021
    Event
    Presenter
    Solid and Hazardous Waste Management: RCRA and CERCLA, EUCI Environmental Law & Litigation 101 for Electric Utilities
  • June 11, 2021
    Event
    Presenter
    TSCA: Spill and Release Notifications & Other Key Issues, EUCI Environmental Law & Litigation 101 for Electric Utilities
  • June 11, 2021
    Speaker
    Speaker
    Solid and Hazardous Waste Management: RCRA and CERCLA, EUCI Conference
  • June 11, 2021
    Speaker
    Speaker
    TSCA: Spill and Release Notifications & Other Key Issues, EUCI Conference

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, Editor-in-Chief, The Regulatory Review, Articles Editor, University of Pennsylvania Journal of Constitutional Law, Articles Editor, East Asia Law Review, 2016

BA, Archaeology, The George Washington University, 2011

Admissions

California

District of Columbia

Government Service

Intern, US Department of Energy, Office of General Counsel

